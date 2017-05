Steers sell to £1,350 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 290 stock on Wednesday 17th May at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,350, heifers to £1,300 and fat cows to £1,115.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade more required)

Ballycastle farmer, 610k Lim, £1,095 (180), 600k, £828 (138), 650k, £860 (132), 610k, £800 (131); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 510k Lim, £885 (174); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 700k Lim, £1,115 (159), 660k, £970 (147), 650k Sh, £910 (140); R A Kelly, Coleraine, 550k Lim, £850 (155), 520k Ch, £765 (147), 490k Lim, £710 (145); W Tweed, Ballymoney, 570k Friesian, £875 (154), 700k, £850 (121); R J Sloan, Kilrea, 710k Lim, £1,070 (151), 560k, £735 (131); B Kelso, Maghera, 590k Friesian, £855 (145); Kilrea farmer, 490k Lim, £700 (143); R C Reid, Glarryford, 670k Friesian, £930 (139), 810k, £1,025 (127), 850k, £1,060 (125), 720k, £890 (124); A Henry, Garvagh, 640k Lim, £875 (137); A Kelly, Coleraine, 640k Lim, £870 (136), 570k AA, £740 (130), S Smyth, Randalstown, 580k Lim, £760 (131); C Bolton, Swatragh, 710k Her, £895 (126); Ballymoney farmer, 530k Friesian, £660 (125), 580k, £705 (122).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

K and T Workman, Garvagh, springing Sh cow in calf AA to £1,210.

Heifers: A Henry, Antrim, 460k Lim, £1,200 (261), 480k, £1,085 (226), 440k, £975 (222), 390k, £845 (217), 330k, £690 (209), 370k, £755 (204); D Moore, Macosquin, 250k Lim, £625 (250); W Moore, Macosquin, 320k Ch, £795 (248), 260k Lim, £620 (239), 290k Ch, £690 (238), 260k, £580 (223), 280k, Lim £610 (218), 300k, £645 (215); Greysteel farmer, 330k Lim, £795 (241), 500k, £1,150 (230); D Riley, Dungiven, 220k Lim, £525 (239); R Shaw, Rasharkin, 320k Lim, £760 (238), 330k, £750 (227), 370k, £830 (224); J Gamble, Finvoy, 490k Ch, £1,155 (236), 470k Lim, £1,050 (223), 450k Ch, £995 (221), 460k £1015 (221), 460k £920 (200); JG Donaghy, Claudy, 480k Lim £1,120 (233), 440k, £975 (222), 500k, £1,065 (213), 450k, £955 (212); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 420k Ch, £970 (231), 410k, £935 (228), 350k Lim, £795 (227), 380k Ch, £840 (221), 410k, £905 (221), 360k, £780 (217), 390k, £820 (210); A McFerran, Rasharkin, 320k Lim, £720 (225), 340k, £740 (218); D McFerran, Rasharkin, 350k Lim, £760 (217); Kilrea farmer, 310k Ch, £705 (227), 310k, £620 (200); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 520k Ch, £1,140 (219); J McCormick, Ballycastle, 410k Lim, £895 (218); A Pollock, Kilrea, 590k Par, £1,260 (214), 620k Lim, £1,300 (210); Draperstown farmer, 260k Sim, £552 (212); Draperstown farmer, 520k Lim, £1,100 (212), 540k Sim, £1,140 (211); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 310k Lim, £650 (210); J J OKane, Kilrea, 610k Sal, £1,280 (210); S Bruce, Bellaghy, 520k AA, £1,085 (209); S Carmichael, Dungiven, 290k Lim, £600 (207), 350k Ch, £710 (203), 290k, £585 (202), 310k, £625 (202), 310k Lim, £622 (201).

Steers: T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 280k Ch, £775 (277), 300k Lim, £790 (263), 300k Ch, £785 (262), 320k, £695 (217); R Shaw, Rasharkin, 270k Ch, £730 (270); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 370k Ch, £975 (264), 340k, £885 (260), 360k, £930 (258), 380k, £952 (251), 380k, £950 (250), 400k, £995 (249), 390k, £965 (247), 360k, £880 (244), 420k, £990 (236), 410k, £950 (232), 360k Lim, £825 (229), 380k, £870 (229), 440k, £1,000 (227), 440k, £975 (222); Coleraine farmer, 310k Ch, £780 (252); W Moore, Macosquin, 280k Lim, £670 (239), 290k, £660 (228); S Wilson, Upperlands, 500k AAv £1,150 (230); J Gamble, Finvoy, 460k Ch, £1,055 (229), 490k Lim, £1,100 (225), 470k Ch, £1,035 (220), 530k, £1,120 (211), 430k Lim, £875 (204), 480k, £965 (201); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 470k AA, £1060 (226), 450k Sim, £1,000 (222), 430k BB, £945 (220), 500k Her, £1,080 (216), 390k Sim, £800 (205); J McCormick, Ballycastle, 390k Lim, £850 (218), 410k, £890 (217), 410k Lim, £885 (216), 420k, £890 (212), 420k, £885 (211), 420k, £860 (205); M Hoy, Ahoghill, 370k Lim, £800 (216); Maghera farmer, 550k Lim, £1,190 (216); Dungiven farmer, 550k Lim, £1,182 (215), 530k, £1,120 (211); G Boyce, Garvagh, 520k Lim, £1,100 (212), 510k, £1,070 (210), 540k, £1,098 (203), 580k, £1,160 (200); J J O’Kane, Kilrea, 530k Sal, £1,095 (207), 610k, £1,225 (201); Portglenone farmer, 550k BB, £1,120 (204), 590k Ch, £1,200 (203); Kilrea farmer, 520k Lim, £1,052 (202).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.