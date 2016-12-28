Steers sell to £1,395 for 635kg at Keady

There was another great sale in Keady at the final sale of 2016.

Trade remained strong for the top quality cattle that we are now accustomed to see each and every week with all the usual buyers in attendance.

Steers peaked at £1470 for a 670kg Limousin, while heifers peaked at £1390 for a 690kg Charolais.

Others sold as follows:

Steers: 470kg, £1,100, £234.00, 540kg, £1,250, £231.50, 570kg, £1,315, £230.70, 570kg £1,305 £228.90, 590kg, £1,350, £228.80, 590kg, £1,335, £226.30, 585kg, £1,320, £225.60, 615kg, £1,380, £224.40, 600kg, £1,345, £224.20, 585kg, £1,310, £223.90, 615kg, £1,375, £223.60, 605kg, £1,340, £221.50, 600kg, £1,325, £220.80, 585kg, £1,290, £220.50, 605kg, £1,330, £219.80, 635kg, £1,395, £219.70, 615kg, £1,350, £219.50, 670kg, £1,470, £219.40, 610kg, £1,335, £218.90, 565kg, £1,235, £218.600.

Heifers: 570kg, £1,295.00, £227.20, 575kg, £1,290.00, £224.30, 575kg, £1,270.00, £220.90, 595kg, £1,310.00, £220.20, 565kg, £1,240.00, £219.35, 605kg, £1,325.00, £219.00, 610kg, £1,320.00, £216.40, 575kg, £1,235.00, £214.80, 605kg, £1,295.00, £214.00, 555kg, £1,175.00, £211.70, 655kg, £1,380.00, £210.70, 625kg, £1,315.00, £210.40, 550kg, £1,150.00, £209.10, 555kg, £1,160.00, £209.00, 630kg, £1,315.00, £208.70, 585kg, £1,220.00, £208.50, 535kg, £1,115.00, £208.40, 565kg, £1,170.00, £207.10, 635kg, £1,295.00, £203.90, 590kg, £1,200.00, £203.40.

A big thank you to all customers who have supported both Keady and Camlough Marts. The marts would like to wish everyone their families a happy New Year. They also would like to offer their sincere thanks for all the goodwill and loyalty throughout the past year and they look forward to doing business with customers in the New Year.

Camlough will re-open on Wednesday 4th January and Keady will re-open on

Friday 6th January.