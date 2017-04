Steers sell to £1,410 for 665kg at Dungannon Mart

A similar entry of stock at Dungannon Mart saw prices remain brisk with steers selling to £1,410, 665kg Char (217.00).

While heifers sold to £1,240, 610kg Lim (203.00); fat cows sold to £760, 635kg AA (120.00); dropped calves peaked at £375 BB bull, while heifer calves sold to £290 Char; suckled cows and calves topped at £1,240 Lim cow and AA bull calf at foot; weanlings sold to £1,100, 540kg Lim steer (204.00) and weanling heifers to £880, 370kg Char (239.00).

STEERS: Steer prices continue to rise steadily to peak at £1,440, 665kg Char (217.00) presented by L Beattie, £1,350, 615kg Lim (220.00), £1,230, 570kg Char (216.00); D Hagan £1,280, 610kg Char (210.00), £1,250, 555kg Char (225.00), £1,220, 530kg Char (230.00), £1,210, 545kg Char (222.00), £1,155, 505kg Char (229.00), £1,110, 530kg Char (210.00); E Marshall £1,250, 590kg Lim (212.00); L Kerr £1,140, 520kg Lim (219.00), £1,130, 515kg Lim (219.00), £970, 460kg Lim (211.00); J Donnelly £1,135, 515kg Char (220.00); B Meenagh £1,070, 445kg Lim (240.00), £1,040, 435kg Lim (239.00), £990, 355kg Lim (279.00), £965, 445kg Lim (217.00), £925, 380kg Lim (244.00), £915, 380kg Lim (241.00), £900, 330kg Lim (273.00), £900, 360kg Lim (250.00), £885, 325kg Lim (272.00), £875, 320kg Lim (273.00), £870, 335kg Lim (260.00), £850, 315kg Lim (270.00), £800, 350kg Char (229.00); J Williamson £1,060, 485kg Char (219.00), £1,025, 460kg Lim (223.00); B Neneely £960, 445kg Lim (216.00); J Hogg £930, 340kg Char (274.00), £900, 340kg Lim (265.00).

HEIFERS: Heifers trade topped at £1,240, 610kg Lim (203.00) presented by R McAllister, £1,090, 520kg Lim (210.00); J Donnelly £1,145, 590kg Char (195.00), £1,130, 550kg Char (206.00), £1,100, 565kg Char (195.00), £935, 480kg Char (195.00); B Hamill £1,030, 525kg Lim (196.00); M Rowe £870, 395kg Lim (220.00), £795, 335kg AA (237.00), £790, 340kg Lim (232.00).

DROPPED CALVES: Dropped calf trade continues to remain strong with a top price paid of £375 BB bull presented by W Gourley, £280 AA bull, £215 Her bull; R Park £375 BB bull, £370 BB bull; K McGuigan £358 Daq bull, £358 Sh bull; Donmac Farms £320 BB bull, £315 BB bull, £260 BB bull, £235 BB bull; P Robinson £295 Sim bull; C Loughran £280 Lim bull; M McCann £275 AA bull, £245 AA bull; S McMullan £275 AA bull; P McElvogue £230 Her bull, £220 Her bull; reared Friesian bulls sold to £365 x 3 presented by K Hunter; K McGuigan £192 x 2 Friesian bulls; meanwhile heifer calves sold to £290 Char presented by R Park; Donmac Farms £270 BB heifer, £260 BB heifer; G McMaster £240 Sim heifer; M Black £228 Lim heifer; M McCann £210 AA heifer, £205 AA heifer, £185 AA heifer, £170 x 3 AA heifers; S McMullan £210 Her heifer; R McDonald £170 x 2 Her heifers.

WEANLINGS: Weanling continue to sell sharply to peak at £1,100, 540kg Lim steer (204.00) presented by P Mullin, £870, 400kg Lim (218.00), £750, 325kg Lim (230.00), £710, 300kg Lim (233.00); F McKenna £1,005, 455kg Lim (220.00), £905, 415kg Char (218.00), £895, 415kg Char (216.00), £785 x 2 305kg Lims (255.00), £770, 315kg Lim (245.00); S Gilmour £820, 370kg Lim (221.00); P McKearney £800, 325kg Daq (244.00), £790, 340kg Char (232.00), £725, 330kg Her (220.00), £655, 260kg Lim (250.00); D and J Kane £770, 350kg Char (220.00); C Donnelly £650, 250kg Lim (261.00); M and M Edwards £645, 280kg AA (232.00); J Conway £610, 270kg Sim (225.00), £555, 240kg Sim (241.00), £550, 200kg Sim (265.00), £540, 230kg Sim (235.00), £530, 190kg Sim (275.00); weanling heifers sold to £880, 370kg Char (239.00) presented by F McKenna, £865, 405kg Lim (215.00), £845, 370kg Lim (228.00), £820, 330kg Lim (250.00), £755, 330kg Lim (230.00), £725, 330kg Char (218.00); C O’Hara £730, 330kg Char (222.00), £705, 335kg Char (210.00), £675, 310kg Char (218.00); K Darling £700, 300kg AA (233.00); P Mullin £690, 310kg Lim (221.00), £670, 300kg Lim (223.00); J Conway £540, 230kg Sim (235.00), £530, 190kg Sim (276.00).