Steers sell to £1,460 for 660kgs at Armoy Mart

An excellent show of 178 cattle last Monday night at Armoy Mart which met with a great trade with a packed ring of buyers eager for stock.

Steers sold to £1,460 for 660kgs with a 230kgs Lim at £660, Friesian steers sold to £1,180 for 660kgs, heifers topped at £1,170 for 500kgs, fat cows sold to £1,050 and suckler stock to £1,410.

STEERS: A and T Butler, Ballyvoy, Lim, 230kgs, £660. Sam Gaston, Dunloy, A/A, 660kgs, £1,460, 570kgs, £1,265. L Gamble, Ahoghill, Lim, 490kgs, £1,040, 530kgs £1,165, 480kgs, £1,015, 390kgs, £945. Sam Gaston, Dunloy, Lim, 600kgs £1,270, 540kgs, £1,120, 560kgs, £1,140. Tom Tohill, Kilrea, Lim, 450kgs, £950, 430kgs, £930, 420kgs, £920, 350kgs, £925. Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Lim, 440kgs, £910, 500kgs, £1,015. John Laverty, Armoy, B/B, 430kgs, £890. Hugh Doherty, Randalstown, Daq, 5480kgs, £1,200, 560kgs, £1,265, 570kgs, £1,200. Geo Kerr, Ahoghill, A/A, 450kgs, £950, 430kgs, £890, 420kgs, £880. W A McIntyre, Bushmills, Hereford, 570kgs, £1,125, 490kgs, £950. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Char, 600kgs, £1,200. Sam Gaston, Dunloy, Lim, 560kgs £1,100, 530kgs, £1,100, 500kgs, £1,025, 500kgs, £990. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Fkv, 515kgs, £900, 420kgs, £940, 400kgs, £865, 370kgs, £895. Declan McKillop, Loughguile, B/B 280kgs, £575.

FRIESIANS: Ray Dunlop, Bushmills, (OTM Friesian), 660kgs, £1,180, 700kgs, £1,130, 600kgs, £1,020, 600kgs, £950. Geo Kerr, Ahoghill, Friesian, 460kgs, £800, 450kgs, £750, 530kgs, £945, 460kgs, £825, 465kgs, £800, 590kgs, £1,045. A and O Smyth, Bushmills, 2 Friesian, 550kgs, £990, 2 Friesian, 500kgs, £780. John T Reid, Ballymoney, Friesian, 580kgs, £980.

HEIFERS: C McMullan, Loughguile, Char, 500kgs, £1,170. Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Lim, 500kgs, £1,105, 450kgs, £1,000, 415kgs, £800. L Gamble, Ahoghill, Lim, 450kgs, £1,045, 400kgs, £820, 390kgs, £830. C McMullan, Loughguile, Char, 420kgs, £975, 420kgs, £950, 400kgs, £950, 405kgs, £950. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, A/A, 450kgs, £920. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Char, 560kgs, £1,190. B Laverty, Loughguile, Lim, 400kgs, £955, 360kgs, £800. Hugh McLean, Coleraine, Lim, 420kgs, £830, 450kgs, £855. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Char, 560kgs, £1,000, 570kgs, £1,000

FAT COWS: R and M Milliken, Armoy, A/A, 780kgs, £1,050. C O’Hagan, Martinstown, Daq, 600kgs, £840. D Mathews, Ballyvoy, Char, 650kgs, £840.

SUCKLERS: D Mathews, Ballyvoy, Sim, heifer with heifer calf, £1,410.

Sale every Monday at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.