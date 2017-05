Steers sell to £1,525 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 370 stock on Wednesday, May 3rd at Kilrea Mart continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,525, heifers to £1245 and fat cows to £1,255.

Fat cows: (45 on offer, flying trade - more required)

R McGinley, Ballymoney, 680k Lim, £1,240 (182); Swatragh farmer, 690k Lim, £1,255 (182), 710k, £1,055 (149); D Thompson, Dungiven, 640k Daq, £1,100 (172); Cloughmills farmer, 420k Sal, £680 (162); R Savage, Londonderry, 510k Sim, £775 (152), 630k Lim, £910 (144); J C Smyth, Castlerock, 580k AA, £855 (147); I Forsythe, Moneymore, 630k AA, £915 (145), 710k, £1,025 (144); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 610k AA, £872 (143), 540k Ch, £675 (125); G Rea, Ballymoney, 520k Lim, £745 (143); B P and P Hurrell, Randalstown, 800k Her, £1,130 (141); N Royle, Kilrea, 550k, Sim £775 (141); S Lowry, Portglenone, 600k Lim, £840 (140); J Mullan, Drumsurn, 550k Lim, £770 (140); H and R J McCaughan, Ballymoney, 710k Ch, £980 (138); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 610k Friesian, £835 (137); A Linton, Garvagh, 660k Lim, £880 (133), 520k Ch, £645 (124); Randalstown farmer, 650k Lim, £850 (131); H Savage, Magherafelt, 590k AA, £730 (124); S Hunter, Macosquin, 630k Her, £770 (122).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Cloughmills farmer, Saler cows with BB heifer calves at foot to £1,350.

Heifers: T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 270k Ch, £695 (257); B Mullan, Garvagh, 290k Lim, £690 (238), 270k, £610 (226), 300k Ch, £665 (222); L Selfridge, Maghera, 240k Lim, £565 (235), 310k, £725 (234), 300k, £685 (228), 340k, £770 (227), 390k, £870 (223), 400k, £870 (218), 390k, £845 (217), 430k, £910 (212), 450k, £940 (209), 410k, £840 (205), 440k, £895 (203); J Gamble, Finvoy, 490k Ch, £1,130 (231), 460k Lim, £1,000 (217), 470k, £980 (209), 460k, £935 (203), 520k, £1,040 (200); N Royle, Kilrea, 370k Lim, £845 (228), 290k Ch, £660 (228), 370k, £830 (224), 320k, £715 (223), 360k, £785 (218), 390k, £775 (199); Garvagh farmer, 340k Ch, £762 (224), 210k, £440 (210), 290k, £598 (206), 310k, £630 (203); Kilrea farmer, 340k Ch, £750 (221), 350k, £690 (197); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 275k Ch, £605 (220), 400k, £870 (218); R Scullion, Knockloughrim, 470k Lim, £1,035 (220), 420k, £880 (210), 450k, £925 (206), 390k, £800 (205); D Norris, Articlave, 570k Lim £1235 (217); Garvagh Farmer, 510k CH £1090 (214), 500k Lim, £1,035 (207), 540k Ch, £1,090 (202), 530k, £1,055 (199); T J A Kennedy, Cullybackey, 410k AA, £875 (213), 370k Par, £758 (205), 410k AA, £800 (195); J Kelso, Upperlands, 430k Lim, £895 (208); H and R J McCaughan, Ballymoney, 410k Lim, £840 (205), 390k, £770 (197), 450k, £880 (196); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 540k AA, £1,105 (205), 450k, £895 (199); A Pollock, Kilrea, 610k Ch, £1,245 (204), 610k Her, £1,235 (203), 580k Ch, £1,170 (202); S Henry, Macosquin, 295k AA, £590 (200); W McCord, Cullybackey, 330k AA, £660 (200), 300k, £590 (197); S Hunter, Macosquin, 530k Ch, £1045 (197); Randalstown farmer, 360k Lim, £710 (197); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 530k Sim, £1,035 (195); J C Smyth, Castlerock, 360k Sim, £702 (195).

Steers: N Royle, Kilrea, 290k Ch, £738 (255), 370k, £807 (218), 380k, £830 (218), 360k, £760 (211), 380k, £792 (208); W Moore, Macosquin, 290k Ch, £715 (247), 290k Lim, £705 (243), 350k, £798 (228), 330k Ch, £752 (228), 350k Lim, £775 (221), 240k, £530 (221), 310k, £680 (219), 350k, £745 (213), 320k, £680 (213); L Selfridge, Maghera, 330k Lim, £805 (244), 290k, £702 (242), 360k, £857 (238), 390k, £900 (231), 460k, £1045 (227), 340k, £770 (227), 390k, £882 (226), 420k, £950 (226), 330k, £730 (221), 430k, £945 (220), 430k, £922 (214), 350k, £750 (214), 440k, £882 (201); Antrim farmer, 320k Lim, £775 (242), 440k, £945 (215); Garvagh farmer, 320k Ch, £765 (239), 360k, £850 (236), 350k, £800 (229), 390k, £852 (219), 390k, £848 (217), 390k, £837 (215); W McCord, Cullybackey, 310k AA, £730 (236); W Doherty, Bellarena, 190k Lim, £435 (229), 220k, £480 (218), 240k, £518 (216), 230k, £480 (209); S and S Houston, Maghera, 350k AA, £800 (229), 390k, £860 (221), 400k, £875 (219), 420k, £850 (202); D Convery, Maghera, 300k Ch, £685 (228), 310k Sim, £650 (210), 360k Her, £740 (206); D Moore, Macosquin, 320k Lim, £730 (228); T McAleese, Aghadowey, 270k BB, £600 (222), 320k, £655 (205); R McShane, Ballymoney, 490k Lim, £1,080 (220), 450k, £950 (211), 450k Ch, £947 (210), 540k Lim, £1,130 (209), 540k, £1,088 (202); J P McLaughlin, Portglenone, 410k BB, £895 (218), 470k, £975 (207); A Patterson, Ballymoney, 530k AA £1155 (218); G Rainey, Kilrea, 450k Lim £980 (218); J Caskey, Kilrea, 530k, Lim £1,140 (215), 560k BB, £1,128 (201); Ballymena farmer, 510k AA, £1,090 (214); A Bradley, Kilrea, 390k Ch, £835 (214), 420k, £895 (213), 430k, £840 (195); A Henry, Finvoy, 410k BB, £865 (211); S Bolton, Kilrea, 285k Her, £590 (207); S O’Kane, Ballymoney, 390k Ch, £790 (203), 370k Daq, £745 (201), 480k Lim, £935 (195); J Gamble, Finvoy, 510k Lim, £1,030 (202), 530k Ch, £1,065 (201); N Quigley, Dungiven, 440k BB, £885 (201); T Fulton, Castledawson, 480k Ch, £960 (200), 440k Lim, £875 (199), 630k AA, £1,240 (197); Maghera farmer, 590k Lim, £1,180 (200); G Eakin, Magherafelt, 720k Lim, £1,415 (197); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 470k AA, £915 (195).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.