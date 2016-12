Steers sell to £1150 for 650kg at Dungannon

A small entry of stock saw steers sell to £1150, 650kg AA (180.00).

While heifers peaked at £1140, 545kg Char (209.00); dropped calves peaked at £312 BB bull and heifer calves to £290 BB heifer; suckled cows and calves peaked at £1390 BB cow and Sim heifer; weanlings sold to £890 440kg AA steer (202.00) and weanling heifers to £770 350kg Char (220.00).

STEERS: A small entry of steers sold to £1150, 650kg AA (180.00) presented by P Coleman; L McCloskey £900, 475kg Lim (190.00), £865, 415kg Lim (208.00); S Molloy £660, 320kg AA (206.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices topped at £1140, 545kg Char (209.00), £1090, 500kg Char (218.00), £1000, 505kg Char (198.00), £1000, 520kg Char (192.00); S Molloy £765, 385kg Lim (199.00).

DROPPED CALVES: A good entry of dropped calves sold to £312 BB bull presented by K McGuigan; E Reid £290 AA bull; W Downey £290 BB bull; B O’Neill £245 Lim bull, £210 Lim bull, £185 AA bull; J and G Faulkner £225 BB bull, £210 AA bull; A Watson £220 AA bull; E Reid £220 x 2 AA bulls; A Morrow £180 AA bull; heifer calves sold to £290 BB heifer presented by W Downey, £240 BB heifer; E Reid £270 AA heifer, £170 AA heifer; J and G Faulkner £245 BB heifer, £195 AA heifer; B O’Neill £205 Lim heifer, £170 Lim heifer; G Coulter £190 AA heifer; C Kelso £180 Her heifer; R Crawford £170 x 2 AA heifers.

WEANLINGS: A small entry of weanlings sold to £890, 440kg AA steer (203.00) presented by J McCann, Loughgall, £695, 345kg AA (202.00); J McCann, Clogher £825, 365kg Char (226.00), £695, 320kg Char (217.00), £585, 265kg Char (221.00); H Rainey £495 x 3 185kg Lims (268.00); while weanling heifers sold to £770, 350kg Char (220.00) presented by G Litter, £740, 315kg Char (235.00), £695, 330kg Char (211.00), £645, 320kg Char (200.00), £570, 250kg Daq (228.00); K Darling £740, 345kg Char (215.00), 3650, 320kg Char (203.00), £600, 255kg Char (235.00), £600, 300kg Char (200.00); J McCann Clogher £600, 300kg Char (200.00).