Steers sell to £1255 for 630kg at Dungannon Mart

More stock needed to meet demand with prices remaining strong in all sections: steers sold to £1255, 630kg Sim (200.00); while heifers peaked at £1215 630kg Lim (193.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £375 Char bull and heifer calves to £360 Sim heifer; suckled cows and calves sold to £1220 Lim cow and Lim bull calf at foot; weanlings sold to £850 390kg Lim steer (218.00) and heifers to £720 295kg Lim (244.00).

STEERS: Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1255, 630kg Sim (200.00) presented by R Williamson; G McIvor £1250, 610kg Char (205.00); D Harbinson £1190, 565kg Lim (211.00), £1070, 535kg Daq (200.00), £1010, 480kg Lim (210.00), £940, 455kg Lim (207.00); D and R Moffett £1080, 525kg Lim (206.00), £895, 420kg Lim (213.00); T Brown £1080, 505kg Lim (214.00); P Carberry £1050, 520kg Lim (202.00); W Conn £1000, 470kg Lim (213.00), £950, 470kg Lim (202.00); J Stinson £985, 455kg Char (216.00), £960, 445kg Daq (216.00), £950, 450kg Sim (211.00), £940, 465kg Sim (202.00), £930, 465kg Her (200.00): J Hogg £905, 370kg Lim (245.00), £790, 325kg Char (243.00), £755, 315kg Char (240.00); Riverview Farms £900, 395kg Sim (228.00), £890, 370kg Char (241.00), £860, 370kg Char (232.00), £860, 355kg Lim (242.00), £850, 385kg Char (221.00), £840, 330kg Lim (255.00), £820, 330kg Sim (249.00); T Brown £825, 400kg Lim (206.00); G Clarke £785, 390kg AA (201.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices peaked at £1215, 630kg Lim (193.00) presented by C Williamson, £1105, 575kg Char (192.00); G Boden £1205, 635kg Char (190.00), £1180, 570kg Char (207.00), £1155, 565kg Char (204.00), £1150, 530kg Char (217.00), £1000, 480kg Lim (208.00), £950, 480kg Sim (199.00); J Bell £1080, 550kg Lim (196.00), £1050, 545kg Lim (193.00), £1040, 530kg Lim (196.00); T Boden £1035, 540kg Char (192.00); J Kelly £1005, 490kg Lim (205.00), £940, 465kg Lim (202.00); D Colhoun £990, 510kg Lim (194.00), £965, 465kg Char (208.00), £935, 475kg Lim (196.00); J Carberry £890, 400kg Lim (223.00).

DROPPED CALVES: A excellent trade for dropped calves sold to £375 Char bull presented by T Montgomery, £300 Char bull, £295 Char bull; E Kelly £365 BB bull; S Humphries £340 Sim bull, £245 Fkv bull; R Crawford £290 BB bull; R J V Kelso £285 BB bull; C Maxwell £280 BB bull; T Fullerton £270 Sim bull; R Fields £260 Sim bull; a Ballygawley farmer £260 x 2 AA bulls; K Hunter £240 Her bull; J and G Faulkner £230 BB bull; Fr bull calves sold from £85 to £162 while younger sorts sold from £55 to £70; heifer calves topped at £360 Sim presented by S Humphries, £275 Fkv heifer; I Swaile £340 Her heifer; a Dungannon farmer £300 Char heifer; W Smith £285 Her heifer, £280 Her heifer; C Loughran £285 Lim heifer, £250 Lim heifer; R Crawford £230 BB heifer; R Armstrong £225 Lim heifer; K Hunter £205 Her heifer; T Fullerton £200 AA heifer.

WEANLINGS: A smaller entry of weanling saw prices remain strong to peak at £850, 390kg Lim steer (218.00) presented by J Tanney, £805, 375kg Char (215.00), £730, 325kg Lim (225.00), £700, 330kg Char (212.00); J Waugh £825, 320kg Char (258.00), £820, 315kg Char (260.00); J Redmond £725, 285kg Lim (255.00), £690, 280kg Lim (246.00), £650 x 2 260kg Lim (250.00); weanling heifers sold to £720, 295kg Lim (244.00) presented by J Duffy £600 x 2 275kg Lims (220.00), £550, 265kg Lim (208.00), M Allen £700, 255kg Lim (275.00), £700, 270kg Lim (259.00), £700, 295kg Lim (238.00); J Waugh £580, 255kg Char (228.00).