Steers sell to a height of £1460 at Dungannon

Quality stock continue to sell sharply at Dungannon with steers selling to a height of £1460 770kg Daq (190.00).

Heifers peaked at £1160 575kg Char (202.00); Dropped Calves sold to £345 Sim Bull and Heifer Calves to £290 AA; Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1260 Sim Cow & Char Bull Calf at foot; Weanlings sold to £975 for a 405kg Lim Steer (241.00), While Weanling Heifers sold to £795 330kg Char (241.00).

STEERS (90)

Steers prices remain steady to peak at £1460 770kg Daq (190.00) presented by E Daly; S Stafford £1270 655kg Lim (194.00), £1000 505kg Daq (198.00); A Currie £1240 590kg Lim (210.00), £1225 605kg Lim (203.00), £1190 580kg Char (205.00), £1170 575kg Lim (204.00), £115 585kg Lim (197.00), £1100 560kg Char (196.00); S McGlinichey £1220 585kg Lim (209.00), £1215 590kg Lim (206.00), £1015 490kg AA (207.00); J Kelly £1200 605kg Lim (198.00); M Molloy £990 465kg Char (213.00), £990 470kg Char (211.00), £975 425kg Char (229.00), £950 420kg Char (226.00); M McCrory £970 435kg Lim (223.00); E Hetherington £930 455kg Lim (204.00), £890 415kg Lim (215.00); E Parkes £930 460kg Lim (202.00); J Hegarty £915 420kg Lim (218.00), £900 435kg Lim (207.00), £810 330kg Lim (246.00); J Hogg £890 385kg Lim (231.00); V McCrea £855 380kg Char (225.00).

HEIFERS (50)

Heifers prices topped at £1160 575kg Char (202.00) presented by K Mallon; K Lowe £1160 570kg Char (204.00), £1150 530kg Char (217.00), £950 455kg Lim (209.00); T Monaghan £1010 445kg Lim (227.00), £760 395kg Lim (192.00); C Marshall £960 485kg Lim (198.00), £880 460kg Lim (191.00), £855 420kg Lim (204.00), £760 380kg Lim (197.00); S Carberry £930 465kg Char (200.00), £890 455kg Char (196.00); J Hegarty £835 425kg Char (197.00).

DROPPED CALVES (88)

Dropped Calf trade remains brisk with Bull Calves selling to £345 Sim Bull presented by a Magherafelt Farmer, £215 Her Bull; K Reid £345 x 2 AA Bulls, £315 x 2 AA Bulls, £300 AA Bull; W & F Armstrong £330 AA Bull, £285 AA Bull; E McVeigh £300 Lim Bull, £230 Sh Bull; E Fox £290 Her Bull, £250 Her Bull, £240 Her Bull, £225 Her Bull, £210 Her Bull; B McCullagh £270 Lim Bull, £240 Lim Bull, £200 Lim Bull; A Moy Farmer £260 BB Bull; K Hunter £260 Her Bull, £245 Her Bull; E Robinson £260 Her Bull; W Maxwell £235 BB Bull; Meanwhile Dropped Calves sold to £290 AA Hfr presented by K Reid, £285 AA Hfr, £240 x 2 AA Hfrs, £200 AA Hfr; R Crozier £260 x 2 AA Hfrs; T Lester £250 BB Hfr; E Robinson £245 Her Hfr, £215 Her Hfr; B McCullagh £235 Lim Hfr; W Maxwell £215 AA Hfr, £210 BB Hfr; K Hunter £210 Her Hfr; R Crawford £210 x 2 AA Hfrs.

WEANLINGS (90)

Quality weanlings continue to sell sharply with plainer sorts harder to cash a top price of £975 was paid for a 405kg Lim Steer (241.00) presented by P Fox, £970 420kg Lim (230.00); M Sheridan £850 340kg Char (250.00), £800 340kg Char (233.00), £790 325kg Char (244.00), £760 330kg Char (231.00), £695 310kg Char (222.00), £680 300kg Char (228.00); M McNally £825 300kg Char (273.00), £720 280kg Lim (255.00); G McCann £780 300kg Char (257.00), £750 285kg Char (262.00), £730 265kg Char (276.00); Meanwhile weanling Heifers sold to £795 330kg Char (241.00) presented by A Hughes, £630 270kg Char (232.00), £600 270kg Char (222.00); G McCann £700 320kg Char (220.00); McCann £695 305kg Char (226.00), £510 240kg Char (211.00); M McNally £680 280kg Char (242.00), £650 275kg Char (237.00); T D Forbes £675 320kg Char (211.00), £605 275kg Char (218.00).