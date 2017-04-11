Steers sell to a top price of £1,245 at Armoy Mart

There was a bumper show of 300 head last Monday night at Armoy Mart which saw all kinds of top prices paid for stock with a packed ring of buyers.

Steers sold to a top of £1,245 for 600kgs, heifers to £1,180 for 600kgs, fat bulls sold to £2,000 paid for a tremendous B/B weight 950kgs.

STEERS: Sam McKinnon, Ballycastle, A/A, 390kgs, £940, 350kgs, £885, 380kgs, £880, 400kgs, £950, 520kgs, £1,150, 440kgs, £1,010. Robt McLernon, Loughguile, 600kgs Lim, £1,245, 560kgs, £1,175, 570kgs, £1,155. S Cochrane, Bushmills, A/A, 550kgs, £1,130, 580kgs, £1,115. John Todd, Ballycastle, Char, 480kgs £1,190, 580kgs, £1,125, 600kgs, £1,140, 570kgs, £1,100. Wm McKinley, Glenbush, Lim, 450kgs, £1,045, 430kgs, £920. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, Char, 570kgs, £1,160, 650kgs, £1,220, 560kgs, £1,100. Ian Russell, Coleraine, A/A, 490kgs, £1,000, 560kgs, £1,035, 540kgs, £1,130. Hugh Cameron, Coleraine, Her, 560kgs, £1,070. Richard Chambers, Ballycastle, Lim, 600kgs, £1,185, 450kgs, £990, 470kgs, £985. R Watson, Cloughmills, Lim, 440kgs, £975, 370kgs, £855, 360kgs, £895, 400kgs, £880. J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Lim, 340kgs, £650. H and S Duffin, Martinstown, Lim, 600kgs, £1,110. S Chestnutt, Liscolman, B/B, 280kgs, £680. A and S Elliott, Dunloy, Her, 640kgs, £1,125, 700kgs, £1,160. Robt Skelton, Ballymoney, M/B, 560kgs, £1,100, 570kgs, £1,050, 500kgs, £990. Loughlan Black, Mosside, Lim, 390kgs, £795, 400kgs, £780. J G Cassley, Armoy, S/H, 360kgs, £800, 300kgs, £670, 310kgs, £730, 400kgs, £790, 300kgs, £655. Ian Gibson, Broughshane, 4 Stab, 380kgs, £750. Ian Russell, Coleraine, A/A, 400kgs, £820, 490kgs, £945, 460kgs, £915. Jas A Heaney, Ballymoney, Char, 570kgs, £1,140. G McAuley, Cushendall, Char, 340kgs, £785, 350kgs, £810.

HEIFERS: Pat O’Boyle, Martinstown, A/A, 520kgs, £1,070. Wm McKinley, Glenbush, Lim, 430kgs, £1,000. A Devlin, Ballycastle, Char, 400kgs, £965. John Todd, Ballycastle, Char, 580kgs, £1,125, 580kgs, £1,115. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, A/A, 490kgs, £995. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, Char, 400kgs, £870, 400kgs, £820, 410kgs, £840. Tom O’Kane, Martinstown, Char, 400kgs, £830. J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Lim, 290kgs, £685, 300kgs, £640. D Hanson, Coleraine, A/A, 410kgs, £800. Robt Skelton, Ballymoney, A/A, 440kgs, £925, 360kgs, £755, 460kgs, £975. Stephen Cochrane, Bushmills, A/A, 430kgs, £850, 490kgs, £960, 420kgs, £820. Ian Russell, Coleraine, A/A, 500kgs, £995, 580kgs, £1,030, 570kgs, £1,015, 600kgs, £1,090. Jas Heaney, Ballymoney, Char, 600kgs, £1,180. Richard Chambers, Ballycastle, Lim, 490kgs, £905. S Chestnutt, Liscolman, B/B, 290kgs, £685, 220kgs, £580.

FAT BULLS & COWS: Geo Steele, Bushmills, B/B bull, 950kgs, £2,000. Ballymoney producer, Fresian bull, 630kgs, £1,020. Sam Irons, Coleraine, Friesian cows, 660kgs, £740, 680kgs, £770. C J Lynch, Bushmills, Friesians, 530kgs, £660, 570kgs, £690. Gab Emerson, Cushendall, Lim, 520kgs, £835, 540kgs, £725.

No sale on Easter Monday. Market reopens on Monday, April 24th for next cattle sale.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.