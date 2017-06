Steers sell to a top price of £1,520 for 700kgs at Armoy Mart

There was a seasonal show of 126 head last Monday night (June 26th) at Armoy Mart which met with a great trade for all sorts of cattle.

Steers topped at £1,520 for 700kgs, heifers sold to £1,245 for 600kgs and fat cows sold to £960 for 600kgs.

STEERS: Wm Moore, Ballymoney, Limousin, 700kgs £1,520, 610kgs £1,380, 630kgs, £1,380, 660kgs, £1,440. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Hereford, 570kgs, £1,155, 400kgs, £890. Brian Caldwell, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £1,045, 410kgs, £840, 450kgs, £930. Sam McKinnon, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 380kgs, £785, 370kgs, £770, 350kgs, £715, 260kgs, £580, 300kgs, £690, 380kgs, £760. John Surgenor, Dervock, Belgian Blue, 430kgs, £870.

FRIESIANS: Ballymoney farmer, 580kgs, £1,000, 610kgs, £1,120, 600kgs, £1,040, 690kgs, £1,105, 610kgs, £1,075, 620kgs, £1,100. John Kirpatrick, Cairncastle, 550kgs, £1,085, 580kgs, £980, 540kgs, £890. Hugh Cameron, 490kgs, £830, 560kgs, £950, 510kgs, £840, 560kgs, £900. W and A Hanna, 630kgs, £1,130. Austin Caldwell, Ballymena, 560kgs, £960, 560kgs, £950, 500kgs, £840. Hanna Morrison, Daq, 530kgs, £1,000. Wm Moore, Ballymoney, Lim, 610kgs, £1,200.

HEIFERS: S J and D J Currie, Mosside, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,245, 560kgs, £1,095, 580kgs, £1,100. C McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 400kgs, £835. D Mathews, Ballycastle, Charolais, 335kgs, £780. J Surgenor, Dervock, Belgian Blue, 430kgs £900. Austin Caldwell, Ballymena, Simmental, 560kgs, £950, 560kgs, £960.

SUCKLER OUTFITS: R Dowds, Cloughmills, cows with heifer calves, £1,090, £1,000. D Nutt, Bushmills, cow/heifer calf, £1,040.

FAT COWS: S Cochrane, Bushmills, Friesian, 700kgs, £960, 550kgs, £930, 640kgs, £790, 600kgs, £960. M McKeown, Cushendall, Limousin, 475kgs, £830.

Fat bulls sold to £1,000.

Sale every Monday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.