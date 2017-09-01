Store bullocks sell £1,080 at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry this week sold to a very sharp demand with many more stock required to supply a growing demand from buyers province wide.

Leading prices as follows:

STORE BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea producer 500kg Charolais to £1,080 and 450kg Charolais to £970. Lisnaskea producer 470kg Charolais to £980, 470kg Simmental to £945, 440kg Simmental to £930 and 480kg Simmental to £920.

STORE HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 530kg Charolais to £1,080, 540kg Charolais to £1,070, 510kg Charolais to £1,065, 510kg Hereford to £1,010, 490kg Charolais to £995 and 510kg Limousin to £975. Lisnaskea producer 500kg Charolais to £860. Lisnaskea producer 450kg Limousin to £840.

COWS & CALVES: Aghalane producer 09 Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf to £1,030, 09 Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf to £1,000 and 03 Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf to £740.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler producer 440kg Limousin to £875. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £800 and 300kg Simmental to £635. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Simmental to £720.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 370kg Limousin to £820, 370kg Limousin to £750 and 270kg Limousin to £650. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Simmental to £740. Derrylin producer 380kg Limousin to £555 and 340kg Limousin to £520. Lots more stock could be sold why not give us a try.