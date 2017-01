Store bullocks sell to £1,000 at Lisnaskea Mart

Another large entry sold to a very keen demand for a lot of quality stock on offer and many more could be sold to good advantage.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Augher producer 530kg Char to £1000. Newtownbuitler producer 570kg Ch to £975 and 490kg Lim to £920. Lisnaskea producer 500kg Sim to £932. Newtownbutler producer 490kg AA to £900.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 390kg Ch to £950, 400kg Ch to £900, 340kg Ch to £860, 320kg Ch to £840, 370kg Ch to £805, 410kg Ch to £790, 360kg Ch to £755, 370kg Ch to £730 and 370kg Ch to £690. Lisbellaw producer 370kg Daq to £835, 330kg Lim to £700, 340kg Her to £655, 310kg Her to £610, 290kg Ch to £650. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Sim to £805, 410kg Lim to £802, 320kg Lim to £718, 320kg Lim to £700 and 300kg Lim to £690. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Ch to £800, 340kg Ch to £760, 280kg Ch to £670, 310kg Ch to £630, 260kg AA to £570, 220kg Lim to £525 and 210kg Ch to £520. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Lim to £745, 320kg Lim to £650, 280kg Lim to £632 and 270kg Ch to £612. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Chars to £735 twice. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Ch to £735 and 320kg Ch to £720. Magheraveely producer 290kg Lim to £678, 310kg Lim to £670, 270kg Lim to £670, 280kg Lim to £625. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Lim to £675, 280kg Lim to £625 and 260kg Ch to £590. Boho producer 320kg B/B to £650 and 280kg AA to £630. Derrylin producer 280kg Sim to £650, 280kg Sim to £630 and 250kg Lim to £565. Lisbellaw producer 280kg Lim to £620. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Lim to £700 and 220kg Lim to £540. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Ch to £602. Kinawley producer 210kg Ch to £595, 230kg Ch to £575 and 200kg Ch to £500.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 530kg Lim to £922 and 490kg AA to £860. Kinawley producer 360kg Lim to £755 and 440kg Lim to £728. Rosslea producer 400kg Ch to £805 and 270kg Ch to £612. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Ch to £755. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Ch to £700, 280kg Ch to £670, 300kg Ch to £642 and 270kg Ch to £625. Derrylin producer 300kg Ch to £735, 350kg Ch to £730, 290kg Lim to £662, 280kg Ch to £635, 270kg Ch to £630 and 270kg Ch to £600. Magheraveely producer 310kg Lim to £680. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Ch to £660, 290kg Ch to £608, 280kg Sim to £555 and 210kg Lim to £512. Corranny producer 310kg Ch to £635 and 360kg Lim to £620. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Ch to £620. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Sim to £600, 280kg Lim to £600 and 250kg Lim to £545, Kinawley producer 220kg Ch to £532 and 240kg Ch to £505.

COWS & CALVES: Derrylin producer £1005 for heifer and bull calf. Derrygonnelly producer £950 for 08 cow and bull calf.