Store bullocks sell to £1,030 at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry on offer for show week at Lisnaskea Sales, however the very strong demand continues with many more quality lots required to supply a growing demand from buyers province wide.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea producer 530kg AA to £1,030 and 450kg AA to £850. Derrylin producer 430kg Ch to £950. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Lim to £935. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Ch to £920. Lisnaskea producer 490kg Her to £860 and 490kg Her to £845. Rosslea producer 440kg Ch to £860.

STORE HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 420kg Ch to £960. Derrylin producer 540kg Lim to £955, 560kg Ch to £900, 440kg Ch to £870 and 420kg Lim to £850.

COWS & CALVES: Fivemiletown producer £1,170 for cow and bull calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Rosslea producer 350kg Ch to £890, 330kg Lim to £870 and 340kg Lim to £775. Rosslea producer 300kg Ch to £885 and 300kg Ch to £875. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Lim to £870. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Lim to £850. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Ch to £850. Magheraveely producer 390kg Ch to £810. Lisnaskea producer 350kg AA to £795, 320kg AA to £795 and 320kg AA to £740. Lisnaskea producer 390kg AA to £705 and 310kg AA to £610. Lisbellaw producer 230kg Ch to £695. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Lim to £670 and 210kg Lim to £580. Lisbellaw producer 300kg S/H to £620, 250kg S/H to £590 and 240kg S/H to £570. Garrison producer 240kg Ch to £605. Derrylin producer 230kg AA to £552, 240kg AA to £552, 180kg AA to £552, 230kg AA to £535 and 190kg AA to £490. Lisnaskea producer 210kg Lim to £570.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 380kg Lim to £860 and 230kg Ch to £565. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Ch to £815 and 330kg Ch to £770. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Ch to £790 and 280kg Ch to £745. Rosslea producer 340kg Lim to £775. Maguiresbridge producer 380kg Lim to £720. Derrylin producer 230kg Lim to £705. Newtownbutler producer 230kg Lim to £630, 250kg Lim to £600 and 230kg Lim to £560. Derrylin producer 290kg Lim to £580. Lisbellaw producer 280kg Lim to £560. Derrylin producer 240kg AA to £490.