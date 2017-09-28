Store bullocks sell to £1,170 at Lisnaskea Mart

A very good entry of cattle this week in Lisnaskea which sold to a strong demand for all classes of stock with lots more required to supply a growing demand.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea producer 590kg Charolais to £1,170 and 590kg Charolais to £1,100. Lisnaskea producer 590kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £1,150, 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,080 and 510kg Limousin to £1,050. Rosslea producer 460kg Charolais to £905. Clogher producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £885, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £710 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £735.

STORE HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 550kg Limousin to £950, 380kg Limousin to £800 and 380kg Charolais to £720. Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £875, 450kg Limousin to £765, 400kg Charolais to £715, 380kg Limousin to £695 and 300kg Limousin to £640. Magheraveely producer 400kg Limousin to £870, 430kg Charolais to £840, 410kg Charolais to £840, 400kg Simmental to £830, 410kg Limousin to £815, 390kg Simmental to £795, 380kg Limousin to £785, 400kg Charolais to £780 and 400kg Simmental to £740. Lisbellaw producer 340kg Charolais to £810, 430kg Charolais to £805, 440kg Charolais to £750 and 370kg Limousin to £735. Derrylin producer 430kg Hereford to £700, 410kg Saler to £670, 340kg.

Lisnaskea producer 2010 cow and bull calf to £1,200.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 410kg Limousin to £850, and 360kg Limousin to £705. Garvary producer 360kg Charolais to £790, 340kg Charolais to £785, 360kg Charolais to £780 and 320kg Charolais to £780. Derrylin producer 340kg Charolais to £790. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £790, 350kg Charolais to £770, 300kg Charolais to £715 and 280kg Charolais to £690. Derrylin producer 350kg Limousin to £765, 330kg Limousin to £765 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus. to £710. Lisnaskea producer 470kg Simmental to £765 and 410kg Montbeliardes to £580 twice. Corranny producer 340kg Limousin to £750 and 190kg Limousin to £515. Clogher producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £735. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £730. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Simmental to £695 and 330kg Simmental to £640. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 300kg Limousin to £680, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £665, 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £565 and 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £500. Derrygonnelly producer 290kg Charolais to £690, 300kg Charolais to £665 and 270kg Charolais to £635. Derrygonnelly producer 240kg Charolais to £635, 200kg Charolais to £540, 170kg Charolais to £475 twice and 180kg Charolais to £450. Brookeborough producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £680, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £675 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £650. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £630. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Simmental to £600, 250kg Simmental to £565, 210kg Simmental to £455, 200kg Simmentals to £450 twice.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 330kg Shorthorn to £730, 300kg Shorthorn to £650 and 180kg Charolais to £515. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Limousin to £705, 360kg Simmental to £695 and 330kg Simmental to £640. Derrylin producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 260kg Simmental to £450. Garvary producer 300kg Limousin to £695, 330kg Charolais to £685 and 340kg Charolais to £670. Clogher producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £695 three times and 290kg Limousin to £600. Tamlaght producer 400kg Limousin to £675 and 310kg Charolais to £655. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £660, 270kg Charolais to £620 and 300kg Charolais to £590. Rosslea producer 340kg Simmental to £640. Lisnaskea producer 220kg Limousin to £435. Derrylin producer 200kg Limousin to £430. Corranny producer 220kg Limousin to £480 and 200kg Limousin to £430 twice.