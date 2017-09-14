Store bullocks sell to £1,230 at Lisnaskea Mart

A much larger entry this week at Lisnaskea Mart sold to a good steady demand for all classes. Many more could be sold to an increasing demand

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Newtownbutler producer 640kg Charolais to £1,230, 550kg Limousin to £1,100 and 510kg Charolais to £970. Brookeborough producer 540kg Limousin to £1,080, 500kg Limousin to £1,015, 460kg Charolais to £1,010, 420kg Limousin to £960 and 440kg Limousin to £895. Lisnaskea producer 490kg Charolais to £1060. Derrylin producer 480kg Charolais to £1,010. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £865.

STORE HEIFERS: Brookeborough producer 530kg Charolais to £1,085, 500kg Charolais to £1,080, 550kg Limousin to £1,075, 500kg Simmental to £1,045 and 500kg Simmental to £920. Maguiresbridge producer 540kg Charolais to £1,085, 490kg Charolais to £930, 460kg Charolais to £920, 450kg Charolais to £915, 470kg Charolais to £880, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £845 and 510kg Charolais to £840. Brookeborough producer 500kg Belgian Blue to £970 and 500kg Belgian Blue to £930. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Limousin to £890, 380kg Limousin to £805 and 390kg Limousin to £755.

COWS & CALVES: Derrylin producer heifers with heifer calves to £1,060 and £1,030.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Garrison producer 420kg Limousin to £895. Derrylin producer 360kg Simmental to £870. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Limousin to £870, 330kg Charolais to £750, 320kg Limousin to £725, 320kg Charolais to £710 and 340kg Charolais to £695. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Limousin to £850, 440kg Limousin to £840, 400kg Limousin to £840 and 430kg Limousin to £805. Lisnaskea producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £845 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £830. Rosslea producer 350kg Limousin to £805. Rosslea producer 360kg Limousin to £800. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £800. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £705. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Limousin to £700 and 300kg Limousin to £675. Springfield producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £660 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £585.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 450kg Limousin to £790 and 430kg Limousin to £700. Tamlaght producer 450kg Simmental to £755, 400kg Belgian Blue to £700, 420kg Hereford to £670 and 430kg Hereford to £665. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £725 and 270kg Charolais to £600. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £710, 280kg Charolais to £615 and 260kg Charolais to £615. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £690, 330kg Limousin to £600 and 280kg Charolais to £580. Lisbellaw producer 300kg Limousin to £605. Rosslea producer 190kg Limousin to £355.