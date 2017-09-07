Store bullocks sell to £1,250 at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good turnout sold easily to a strong demand with lots more stock required to supply a growing demand.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Newtownbutler producer 580kg Belgian Blue to £1,250, 600kg Limousin to £1,245, 630kg Simmental to £1,190, 560kg Simmental to £1,100, 500kg Limousin to £1,000 and 500kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £935.

COWS & CALVES: Lisnaskea producer 08 cow and bull calf to £1,340. Derrylin producer 06 cow and heifer calf to £900.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Rosslea producer 470kg Charolais to £1,000 and 420kg Charolais to £880. Kinawley producer 380kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £770 and 270kg Belgian Blue to £572. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £735. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Simmental to £732. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Hereford to £730 and 440kg Friesian to £650. Kinawley producer 230kg Limousin to £618 and 240kg Limousin to £532. Lisbellaw producer 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £450, 200kg Charolais to £410, 200kg Hereford to £400 and 140kg Limousin to £200.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Rosslea producer 450kg Limousin to £865 and 260kg Charolais to £590. Lisnaskea producer 440kg Simmental to £845, 320kg Simmental to £668 and 350kg Simmental to £530. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £842 and 380kg Charolais to £570. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £825, 340kg Charolais to £735 and 310kg Charolais to £728. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Belgian Blue to £700 and 320kg Limousin to £648. Derrylin producer 440kg Belted Galloway to £700 and 400kg Simmental to £600. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Saler to £690. Brookeborough producer 320kg Charolais to £655 and 300kg Limousin to £560.