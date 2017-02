Store bullocks sell to £1140 at Lisnaskea Mart

There was a very strong demand this week again for a good entry of quality stock with prices improving in all sections.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea producer 590kg Ch to £1140 and 590kg Ch to £1125. Aghalane producer 570kg Her to £1120, 540kg Her to £1095, 550kg Her to £1090 and 570kg Her to £1040. Lisnaskea producer 530kg Ch to £1035 and 570kg Her to £1030. Brookeborough producer 520kg Ch to £1010, 460kg Ch to £985, 510kg Ch to £970, 440kg Lim to £900 and 420kg Ch to £880. Rosslea producer 480kg Ch to £925. Newtownbutler producer 480kg Ch to £910 and 430kg Ch to £860.

STORE HEIFERS: Eskra producer 420kg Ch to £940 and 420kg Ch to £900. Lisnaskea producer 470kg Lim to £920. Newtownbutler producer 480kg Ch to £910.Derrylin producer 420kg Ch to £865. Magheraveely producer 430kg Ch to £860. Beragh producer 420kg Ch to £790. Newtownbutler producer 470kg Her to £780, 460kg Her to £735, 460kg Her to £700 and 430kg AA to £690.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 360kg Ch to £890, 350kg Ch to £840, 350kg Ch to £760, 290kg Ch to £760, 340kg Ch to £725, and 290kg Ch to £725. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Ch to £830. Derrylin producer 370kg Lim to £790 and 320kg AA to £715. Garrison producer 390kg Lim to £770, 250kg Lim to £645, 230kg Lim to £610, 230kg Lim to £590 and 210kg Lims to £590 twice. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Ch to £775. Cavanmore producer 250kg Lim to £725, 250kg Lim to £700, 310kg Lim to £660, 260kg Lim to £622 and 290kg Lim to £605. Derrylin producer 310kg Sim to £705, 340kg AA to £650, 300kg AA to £635 and 270kg Lim to £630. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Ch to £680 and 200kg Ch to £540. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Ch to £625 and 220kg Ch to £555. Belleek producer 240kg Lim to £620. Belleek producer 230kg Ch to £600. Boho producer 270kg Lim to £600.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 300kg Ch to £745 and 280kg Ch to £590. Derrylin producer 340kg Ch to £762 and 370kg Ch to £695. Derrylin producer 360kg Ch to £740, 300kg Ch to £620, 300kg Ch to £615 and 240kg Sim to £590. Rosslea producer 370kg Ch to £740. Blaney producer 310kg Ch to £735, 310kg Ch to £700, 280kg Ch to £640, 290kg Ch to £625 and 180kg Ch to £465. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Ch to £705, 330kg Ch to £680, 320kg Ch to £680, 280kg Ch to £620 and 280kg Ch to £590. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Ch to £680, 280kg Sim to £600 and 220kg Sim to £500. Derrylin producer 330kg Ch to £702, 280kg Lim to £658, 320kg AA to £605 and 260kg Ch to £570. Beragh producer 370kg Ch to £675. Springfield producer 290kg Lim to £620, 270kg Lim to £615 and 260kg Lim to £580. Newtownbutler producer 230kg Ch to £580, 220kg Ch to £460 and 220kg Ch to £445. Newtownbutler producer 220kg AA to £500. Newtownbutler producer 220kg Ch to £500 and 210kg Ch to £500.