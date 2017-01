Store bullocks sell to £920 for 420kgn at Lisnaskea

A larger entry of cattle at Lisnaskea this week sold to a very strong demand for all sorts with many more quality lots required to meet a growing demand from local and province wide customers.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea producer 420kg Char to £920, 360kg Char to £878 and 350kg Char to £860. Lisnaskea producer 450kg Char to £902 and 400kg Char to £810. Derrylin producer 390kg Lim to £880.

STORE HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 550kg Ch to £1052. Lisnaskea producer 570kg Sim to £1040. Derrylin producer 520kg Ch to £988 and 460kg Sim to £880. Derrylin producer 420kg Lim to £816. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Ch to £772, 390kg Ch to £770, 370kg Ch to £722 and 340kg Lim to £720. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Ch to £750, 380kg Ch to £745 and 430kg Lim to £730.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 330kg Ch to £730 and 340kg AA to £635. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Ch to £722. Tempo producer 420kg Ch to £720 and 400kg Her to £700. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Lim to £720 and 290kg B/B to £625. Maguiresbridge producer 320kg Lim to £718 and 190kg Ch to £518. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Sim to £690, 310kg Sim to £660 and 310kg Sim to £650. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Ch to £685 and 290kg Lim to £682. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Lim to £670 and 250kg Lim to £622. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Ch to £675, 300kg Lim to £660, 360kg Sim to £645, 300kg Ch to £635, 310kg Ch to £635, 240kg Ch to £628, 270kg Ch to £620, 320kg Ch to £618 and 200kg Ch to £568. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Her to £650 and 250kg Lim to £532. Derrylin producer 270kg Lim to £640 and 260kg Lim to £622. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Sim to £615, 260kg Sim to £595 and 310kg Ch to £590. Derrylin producer 270kg Lim to £625 and 240kg Lim to £602. Derrylin producer 290kg Lim to £625 and 240kg Lim to £575. Rosslea producer 250kg Lim to £600, 230kg Lim to £592, 250kg Lim to £585 and 170kg Sim to £520.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Aghalane producer 380kg Ch to £760. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Lim to £732. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Ch to £730. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Ch to £730. Lisnaskea producer 340kg S/H to £730, 330kg Lim to £638, 340kg Lim to £620, 270kg Lim to £560, 280kg Lim to £550 and 280kg AA to £530. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Ch to £720, 310kg Ch to £705, 280kg Ch to £655, 280kg Ch to £645, 260kg Ch to £645 and 250kg Ch to £630 twice. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Ch to £710 and 370kg Ch to £708. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Lim to £695 and 350kg Lim to £620. Magheraveely producer 270kg Lim to £630, 280kg Lim to £605 and 280kg Her to £560. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Ch to £555. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Lim to £555. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Lim to £550. Derrylin producer 190kg Lim to £500.