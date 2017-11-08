Store bullocks sell to £935 at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry this week at Lisnaskea Mart sold to a good steady demand with more stock required to supply a growing demand from buyers province wide.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Magheraveely producer 480kg Limousin to £935 and 440kg Limousin to £900. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Limousin to £900.

STORE HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 540kg Limousin to £950 and 530kg Limousin to £900. Fivemiletown producer 430kg Limousin to £825, 390kg Charolais to £690 and 310kg Limousin to £610.

COWS & CALVES: Lisnaskea producer heifer and heifer calf to £1,060.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 340kg Limousin to £800 and 410kg Charolais to £790. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £745, 280kg Charolais to £670, 260kg Charolais to £635, 230kg Charolais to £500 and 180kg Limousin to £450. Cooneen producer 300kg Limousin to £740, 260kg Limousin to £660 and 280kg Limousin to £600. Derrylin producer 280kg Limousin to £655, 270kg Limousin to £595, 300kg Limousin to £540, and 250kg Limousin to £500. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Simmental to £640 and 290kg Simmental to £525, Derrylin producer 430kg Simmental to £600 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £590 and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £450. Magheraveely producer 330kg Limousin to £570 and 320kg Limousin to £500. Aghalane producer 290kg Charolais to £550.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 360kg Simmental to £690, 310kg Limousin to £610 and 320kg Simmental to £600. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £645. Derrylin producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £595. Magheraveely producer 320kg Limousin to £585. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Charolais to £565 and 250kg Limousin to £535. Aghalane producer 200kg Simmentals to £455 twice. Lisnaskea producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £455, 230kg Limousin to £435 and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £430.