Store bullocks sell to £980 at Lisnaskea Mart

A much larger entry this week sold to a very strong trade for all classes of stock at Lisnaskea Mart with lots more required to supply an increasing demand.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS:

Lisnaskea producer sold 2x 470kg Limousins to make £980 each (£208.50 per 100kg), Newtownbutler producer 440kg Limousin to £960 (£218 per 100kg), Newtownbutler producer 430kg Charolais to £925 and 430kg Limousin to £900. Lisnaskea producer 560kg Hereford to £865 and 440kg Shorthorn beef to £600.

STORE HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £775 and 360kg Limousin to £730. Derrylin producer 390kg Limousin to £755. Newtownbutler producer 440kg Limousin to £720 and 380kg Limousin to £695.

COWS AND CALVES

Derrygonnelly producer heifer and bull calf to £1,040.

WEANLING STEERS AND BULLS

Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £835 and 290kg Charolais to £735. Maguiresbridge producer 300kg Charolais to £805, 290kg Charolais to £785 and 300kg Charolais to £750. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £800 and 270kg Charolais to £730. Rosslea producer 280kg Charolais to £760, 280kg Charolais to £750, 260kg Charolais to £690, 270kg Charolais to £680 and 210kg Canadian Black to £615. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £780 and 230kg Charolais to £590. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £640. Lisbellaw producer 290kg Limousin to £630. Newtownbutler producer 210kg Charolais to £620, 190kg Charolais to £520, 230kg Charolais to £510 and 180kg Charolais to £495. Derrylin producer 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £605, 250kg Charolais to £560, 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £530, 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £510 and 180kg Charolais to £400. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £600 and 330kg Limousin to £555. Derrylin producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £470, 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £470 x 2 and 220kg Shorthorns to £340 each for 4, Garrison producer 200kg Limousin to £455 and 180kg Charolais to £445. Derrylin producer 190kg Limousin to £480 x 2 and 190kg Limousin to £475.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 430kg Limousin to £785 and 420kg Limousin to £760. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Limousin to £720. Maguiresbridge producer 300kg Charolais to £700, 300kg Charolais to £650 and 300kg Charolais to £640. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Hereford to £680 and 380kg Hereford to £640. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £635, 300kg Charolais to £630 and 260kg Charolais to £555. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Charolais to £630, 220kg Charolais to £530 and 210kg Charolais to £440. Magheraveely producer 290kg Charolais to £625, 300kg Limousin to £600 and 270kg Charolais to £545. Garrison producer 180kg Charolais to £430 three times and 160kg Charolais to £395.