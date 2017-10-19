Store bullocks selling to £1,075 at Lisnaskea Mart

A good selection on offer this week sold to a good steady demand for all types with many more required to satisfy a growing demand.

Sample prices as follows:

STORE BULLOCKS

Rosslea producer 650kg Limousin to £1,075. Derrylin producer 520kg Hereford to £1,020. Brookeborough producer 480kg Hereford to £845.

STORE HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 560kg Charolais to £985. Corranny producer 420kg Limousin to £760. Derrylin producer 390kg Hereford to £710.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler producer 330kg Limousin to £762, 300kg Limousn to £706, 270kg Limousin to £650, 250kg Limousin to £638 and 270kg Limousin to £532. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £740, 260kg Limousin to £704 and 310kg Limousin to £675. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £740, 370kg Limousin to £610, 360kg Limousin to £610 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £595. Corranny producer 310kg Limousin to £722. Tempo producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £622, 260kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £600 and 210kg Aberdeen Angus to £520. Fivemiletown producer 280kg Charolais to £610, 230kg Limousin to £400, 200kg Limousin to £400 x 2 and 180kg Limousin to £365. Derrylin producer 290kg Limousin to £620 and 290kg Limousin to £605. Bellanaleck producer 230kg Simmental to £400, 250kg Limousin to £385 and 220kg Hereford to £350.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Derrylin producer 290kg Limousin to £680 and 340kg Limousin to £605. Brookeborough producer 380kg Saler to £645. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Limousin to £622, 270kg Limousin to £608 and 240kg Limousin to £590. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Limousin to £622, 250kg Limousin to £604, 270kg Limousin to £600 and 240kg Limousin to £590. Corranny producer 260kg Limousin to £590, 300kg Limousin to £550 and 260kg Limousin to £528. Newtownbutler producer 450kg Hereford to £580, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £472 x 2 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £456. Newtownbutler producer 190kg Limousin to £370, 240kg Limousin to £365, 220kg Shorthorn to £365, 230kg Limousin to £356 x 2 and 210kg Limousin to £330.