Store heifers sell to £1,010 at Lisnaskea Mart

Another good entry of quality stock on offer at Lisnaskea sales this week saw stock sell easily to a very keen demand with many more required to supply a growing demand for all types.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE HEIFERS: Brookeborough producer 470kg Ch to £1,010, 470kg Ch to £968, 460kg Lim to £928, 450kg Sim to £895 and 460kg Daq to £845. Maguiresbridge producer 530kg Lim to £1,005, 460kg Lim to £968, 480kg Lim to £948 and 430kg Lim to £922. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Ch to £940 and 410kg Ch to £845.

STORE BULLOCKS: Innishmore producer 430kg Sim to £930, 430kg Lim to £920 and 420kg Lim to £920.

More bullocks required to supply a strong demand.

SUCKLER COWS: Rosslea producer £1,022 for springing cow.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Corranny producer 290kg Ch to £905, 350kg Lim to £750 and 380kg Ch to £735. Lisbellaw producer 370kg Ch to £902, 340kg Ch to £870 and 290kg Ch to £700. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Ch to £880. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Ch to £865 and 330kg Lim to £865. Bellanaleck producer 370kg Lim to £850 and 310kg Lim to £750. Rosslea producer 280kg Lim to £815. Belcoo producer 380kg Ch to £810, 390kg Lim to £750, 280kg Lim to £565 and 250kg Lim to £550. Kinawley producer 330kg Lim to £810, 300kg Lim to £745, 370kg Lim to £745, 380kg Lim to £740, 360kg Lim to £740, 290kg Lim. to £728,260kg Limms. to £570 twice. Derrylin Producer 290kg Lim. to £785, 290kg Ch to £720, 290kg B/B to £720 and 270kg Ch to £680. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Lim to £745, 310kg Lim to £685, 300kg Lim to £640 and 270kg Lim to £615. Rosslea producer 260kg Sim to £630. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Lim to £620. Belleek producer 230kg Sal to £580 and 230kg Sal to £545.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Tempo producer 370kg Ch to £745, 250kg Ch to £600, 300kg AA to £540. Knockaraven producer 320kg Lim to £768, 300kg Daq to £730, 250kg Limousin to £600 twice. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Ch to £760 and 290kg Ch to £720. Belcoo producer 320kg Limousin to £750 and 300kg Limousin to £685. Trillick producer 360kg Ch to £740, 390kg Ch to £675, 320kg Ch to £650 and 320kg Ch to £635. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Ch to £735. Bellanaleck producer 390kg Hereford to £715. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Lim to £700. Derrylin producer 290kg Lim to £670, 210kg Limousin to £600, 210kg Limousin to £585 and 270kg AA to £550. Belleek producer 270kg Ch to £615, 270kg Ch to £600, 300kg Ch to £575 and 250kg Ch to £550. Newtownbutler producer 270kg Lim to £615. Rosslea producer 280kg Limousin to £600 and 260kg Hereford to £585. Bellanaleck producer 250kg Sim to £565 and 230kg Sim to £565.