Store heifers sell to £1,045 at Lisnaskea Mart

A small entry this week sold to a very keen trade with particular interest shown for quality lots with many more required to supply a strong demand from buyers province wide.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 610kg AA to £1,045 and 560kg AA to £860.

STORE BULLOCKS: Lisnaskea producer 530kg Hereford to £925 and 550kg Hereford to £900.

SPRINGING HEIFERS: Kinawley producer £980 and £900. Tamlaght producer £900, £870, £860 and £820.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler producer 390kg Lim to £895, 330kg Lim to £860, 310kg Ch to £830 and 260kg Ch to £725. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Ch to £885, 410kg Ch to £825, 310kg Ch to £820, 330kg Ch to £805, 250kg Ch to £685 and 260kg Ch to £530. Tempo producer 320kg Ch to £795. Maguiresbridge producer 320kg Lim to £775. Maguiresbridge producer 380kg Her to £750.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 260kg Ch to £795, 280kg Ch to £785, 290kg Ch to £760 and 250kg Ch to £740. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Lims to £750 twice, 250kg Lim to £645 and 210kg Lim to £605. Lisnaskea producer 230kg Ch to £700 and 220kg Ch to £610. Lisbellaw producer 240kg Ch top £700, 240kg Lim to £580 and 250kg Lim to £570.