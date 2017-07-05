Store heifers sell to £1,085 at Lisnaskea Mart

At Lisnaskea Mart there was a seasonal entry of cattle which sold to a very strong demand with many more quality lots required to supply a growing demand.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 510kg Charolais to £1,085 and 470kg Charolais to £1,055. Newtownbutler producer 460kg Charolais to £1,040 and 440kg Charolais to £970.

COWS & CALVES: Derrylin producer 2006 cow and heifer calf to £1,340. Lisnaskea producer second calver and bull calf to £900.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Rosslea producer 370kg Simmental to £870 390kg Shorthorn Beef to £870 380kg Shorthorn Beef to £870. Tempo producer 350kg Charolais to £870 and 380kg Charolais to £825. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Simmental to £825 and 280kg Simmental to £645. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £775 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £705.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £775, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £670 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £750. Tempo producer 340kg Charolais to £710. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £665 and 270kg Charolais to £625. Omagh producer 320kg Hereford to £620 and 230kg Shorthorn Beef to £485. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Simmental to £600.

Sales as usual on Tuesday, July 11th.