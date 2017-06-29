Store heifers sell to £1,095 for 530kg at Lisnaskea Mart

A seasonal entry this week at Lisnaskea Mart sold easily to a brisk demand with many more quality lots required to meet a growing demand from buyers province wide.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE HEIFERS: Tamlaght producer 510kg Limousin to £1,095, 530kg Hererford to £1,050, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £860, 440kg Hereford to £855 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £845. Lisnaskea producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £855 and 460kg Hereford to £810.

COWS & CALVES: Derrylin producer heifer and bull calf to £1,260.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Rosslea producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £905 and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. Derrylin producer 360kg Limousin to £880. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Simmental to £815, 350kg Simmental to £720 and 330kg Belgian Blue to £600. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £780 and 330kg Charolais to £760. Magheraveely producer 240kg Charolais to £715 and 320kg Limousin to £605. Derrylin producer 390kg Limousin to £700.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Tamlaght producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £845, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £760, 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 450kg Limousin to £730, 350kg Shorthorn to £630 and 400kg Shorthorn to £620. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Limousin to £825, 370kg Limousin to £790 twice, 380kg Limousin to £710 and 310kg Limousin to £645. Brookeborough producer 390kg Charolais to £840. Derrylin producer 420kg Simmental to £715 and 360kg Limousin to £600. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Simmental to £665 and 330kg Charolais to £640. Derrylin producer 340kg Daq to £665.