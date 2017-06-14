Store heifers sell to £1,125 for 530kg at Lisnaskea Mart

A larger turnout this week sold to a very keen demand for all types and many more quality lots could be sold to good advantage.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 530kg Charolais to £1,125, 530kg Simmental to £1,110, 510kg Limousin to £1,030, 500kg Limousin to £1,010, 530kg Limousin to £985, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 and 460kg Charolais to £975. Lisnaskea producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £945. Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais to £935 and 370kg Charolais to £835.

STORE BULLOCKS: Derrylin producer 520kg Limousin to £1,020. Lisnaskea producer 520kg Charolais to £900 and 500kg Friesian to £820. Magheraveely producer 430kg Hereford to £870, 400kg Hereford to £810, 410kg Hereford to £785 and 390kg Hereford to £780.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler producer 370kg Limousin to £800, 380kg Limousin to £795, 400kg Limousin to £785, 330kg Limousin to £750 and 340kg Limousin to £710. Lisbellaw producer 310kg Charolais to £780. Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £730 and 260kg Limousin to £625. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Limousin to £720. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Simmental to £655 and 270kg Simmental to £580. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £640. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Hereford to £615.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais to £935 and 360kg Limousin to £750. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Limousin to £775, 310kg Limousin to £700 and 280kg Limousin to £680. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £725, 360kg Charolais to £720 and 360kg Charolais to £700. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £690 and 340kg Limousin to £645. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Simmmental to £605, 320kg Simmmental to £585, 290kg Simmmental to £555, 270kg Simmmental to £540 and 250kg Simmmental to £500. Lisbellaw producer 280kg British Blue. to £570. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Hereford to £560, 290kg Hereford to £530, and 270kg British Blue to £510.