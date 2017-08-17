Store heifers sell to £1,280 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Have your say

Just short of 400 head on Friday at Rathfriland Co-Op saw another good trade across all sections.

105 dropped calves saw young sturks from Co Armagh sell to £550 each for three Belgian Blue heifers.

A Killeel farmer reached £445, £420 and £415 for Aberdeen Angus calves.

A Dromore farmer obtained £415 for Hereford bulls.

Another big entry of weanlings sold to £945 for a Limousin male from Tullyniskey and females reached £865 from Edenagarry.

70 heifers cleared up to £1,280 for a 620k Charolais from Edenagarry.

The top 10 heifers sold from £1,100 up and to 224p/k for 408k from Tanvally.

92 bullocks sold to £1,175 for a 630k lot from Ballyward.

A top of 240p/k was paid to a Carginagh farmer for a 358k Limousin at £860.

A young Simmental bull sold at £1,350 with fat cows selling to £930 for 720k from Ballynahinch.

DROPPED CALVES: Co Armagh farmer: 3 Belgian Blue heifers £550 each. Kilkeel farmer: Pen of Aberdeen Angus, £445, £420, £415 and £415. Dromore farmer: Pen of Hereford, £415, £410, £400, £400 etc. Cullyhanna farmer: Belgian Blue heifers, £375, £300 etc. Seaforde farmer: £290, £245, £240, £240 etc. Heenandale farmer: £385. Loughbrickland farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £300. 2 Hereford heifers £250 and £235. Mayobridge farmer: Aberdeen Angus female, £325.

WEANLINGS: Mayobridge farmer: 256k at £630, 256k at £625, 284k at £650, 336k at £740. Lacken farmer: 334k at £760, 278k at £630 and 246k at £530. Lisburn farmer: 304k at £755, 265k at £600, 324k at £665, 237k at £565. Grallagh farmer: 290k at £670. Dromore farmer: 240k at £540. Edenagarry farmer: 422k at £850, 408k at £865, 358k at £800, 398k at £805, 324k at £705. Banbridge farmer: 310k at £705, 380k at £750, 362k at £750.

HEIFERS: Edenagarry farmer: 620k at £1,280, 590k at £1,230, 580k at £1,200, 590k at £1,155, 598k at £1,120, 580k at £1,095. Dromara farmer: 590k at £1,090. Katesbridge farmer: 554k at £1,050, 506k at £1,005, 470k at £945. Ballyroney farmer: 408k at £800, 416k at £790. Drumarkin farmer: 456k at £985, 490k at £905, 478k at £900, 458k at £890, 448k at £880, 406k at £800, 436k at £840. Jerrettspass farmer: 334k at £640.

BULLOCKS: Ballyward farmer: 634k at £1,175, 618k at £1,165. Ballynaskeagh farmer: 524k at £1,145, 506k at £1,071. Carginagh farmer: 478k at £1,020, 486k at £1,000, 418k at £885, 358k at £860 and 370k at £815. Ballyroney farmer: 634k at £1,150, 450k at £945, 430k at £845. Annalong farmer: 420k at £930, 512k at £980, 390k at £905, 476k at £900, 356k at £860, 358k at £835, 362k at £810 etc.

*Please note that from Friday, August 4th, the sale will commence at 11am sharp. Dropped calves must be penned by 10.45am at the latest.

Probably the dearest sheep sale ever for August on Tuesday evening saw over 1,000 lambs sell to £103 for 12 Ballywillwill.

In all, three lots sold at over £100 per head.

A top pence per kilo for fat lambs was 409p/k for 22k from Ballyward.

Fat ewes sold to £109 from Kilkeel.

There was a good trade for breeders with £162 obtained by Hilltown farmer for 12 hoggets.

LAMBS: Ballywillwill farmer: 27.4k at £103. Ballynahinch farmer: £102, Banbridge farmer: £102, Castlewellan farmer: £99 and Ballyward farmer: £98 for heavy lots. Ballyroney farmer: 24.5k at £97.50. Dunnure farmer: 26k at £96. Newry farmer: 24.5k at £95.50. Dromara farmer: 23k at £94.50. Ballyward farmer: 22k at £90. Kilkeel farmer: 23.7k at £92. Hilltown farmer: 22.9k at £88. Bryansford farmer: 22k at £84.50. Grallagh farmer: 24k at £93.50. Rathfriland farmer: 23k at £90. Dromara farmer: 23.9k at £92.50.

FAT EWES: Kilkeel farmer: £109. Ballybrick farmer: £104. Cascum farmer: £94. Ballyward farmer: £89. Newry farmer: £87.

BREEDERS: Hilltown farmer: 27 Hoggets, £162, £162, £160, £155 and £155. Newry farmer: 12 at £140. Full mouth ewes to £125.

*Special Notice – First fortnightly breeding sheep sale is Monday 21st August at 7pm.