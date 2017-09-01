Store lambs and breeding sheep remain buoyant at Armoy Mart

Another super turnout of 2,876 sheep on Wednesday night at Armoy Mart saw fat lambs slightly easier in price.

Store lambs and breeding sheep remaining buoyant.

FAT LAMBS

J P McKillop, Cushendall, 25kgs, £84.00. James Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £83.80. J Darragh, Stranocum, 24kgs, £83.80. D McFadden, Stranocum, 24kgs, £83.00. D McKeeman, Bushmills, 25kgs, £81.50. James Christie, Bushmills, 23kgs, £81.20. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 24kgs, £81.00. Lauren Henry, Stranocum, 23kgs, £80.80. Clifford White, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £79.50. Denis Fisher, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £79.50. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 24kgs. £79.00.

STORE LAMBS: Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, 80 Texel at £70.50. J McHenry, Mosside, 30 Texel at £68.80, 26 at £68.00. James McCormick, Armoy, 45 Texel at £68.00. Des McCollum, Loughguile, 15 Texel at £67.50, 46 mule at £65.50. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, 16 Suffolk at £65.00. V McErlain, Armoy, 53 Suffolk at £65.00. Martin Delargy, Cushendall, 9 Suffolk at £64.50. J McHenry, Mosside, 23 Suffolk at £64.20. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, 30 Texel at £64.00. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 45 Texel at £64.00. Lyle Booth, Glenoe, 50 Texel at £63.50. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 33 Suffolk at £63.00. Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, 75 Texel at £62.50. Robert Magill, Kilwaughter, 46 mules at £60.00. James Mullan, Drumsurn, 18 Suffolk £60.00. P O’Neill Knocknacarry, 27 Suffolk at £62.20.

EWE LAMBS

Joe McQuillan, Carnlough, 13 mules at £90.00, 10 at £90.00, 25 at £90.00. M Steele, Glenarm, 12 mules at £84.50. F Hanna, Ballymoney, 6 Suffolk at £84.00.

HOGGETS

J A Kerr, Loughguile, 12 mules at £152, 12 at £136. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 10 mules at £142. Martin O’Loan, Martinstown, 12 mules at £138, 12 at £130, 12 at £128, 12 at 3126, 12 at £125. E McFetridge, Armoy, 12 Tex at £136, 12 at £136, 12 at £133.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister.

TORR SALE

A larger turnout of 2,412 sheep at the annual Torr sale met with a great trade.

Highlight of the sale was of mule ewe lambs for Denis McHenry selling to a top price of £141.

Suffolk/Cheviots sold to £131.

LEADING PRICES

Denis McHenry, (mules) 10 at £141, 10 at £135, 10 at £129, 10 at £128, 10 at £128, 10 at £117, 10 at £113, 10 at £100. Robert McHenry, (Suffolk/Cheviots) 10 at £131, 10 at £115, 10 at £114, 10 at £110, 10 at £110, 10 at £116, 10 at £102. John McNeill, (mules) 12 at £113, 12 at £106, 12 at £105. 12 at £102, 12 at £100, 12 at £100. Vincent McHenry, (Suffolk/Cheviots) 11 at £120, 12 at £113, 10 at £110, 12 at £104. Altmore Farms, (mules) 12 at £128, 12 at £106. J J McAlister, (mules) 12 at £114. James A McNeill, (Suffolk/Cheviots) 12 at £112, 8 at £108. Noel McQuaid, (mules) 11 at £100. McCormick Farms, (mules) 10 at £100. George King, (W/Cheviots) 10 at £136, 10 at £127.

WETHER LAMBS

Robert McHenry, (Suffolk) 42 at £70, 73 at £68. John McNeill, (crossbred) 55 at £63.40, 50 at £60. McCormick Farms, (crossbred) 46 at £68.80, 26 at £65. Noel McQuaid, (crossbred) 80 at £63.60. James McNeill, (crossbred) 55 at £64.50. Noel McQuaid, (B/F) 40 at £46.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister.