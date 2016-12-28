Strong demand for cattle at Clogher

A very strong demand for almost 900 cattle reported on the last sale of 2016 at Clogher Mart in the fatstock ring cow heifers sold to £214 for a 540kg Lim. £211 for a 620kg Lim. £207 for a 510kg Lim and £193 for a 480kg Lim.

Beef cows sold to £204 for a 570kg Lim. £191 for a 620kg AA. £185 for a 700kg AA and 179 for a 650kg Lim.

Leading prices: Loughgall producer 540kg Lim to £214, 620kg Lim to £211, and 650kg Lim to £179. Pomeroy producer 510kg Lim to £207 and 480kg Lim to £193. Clogher producer 570kg Lim to £204. Ballygawley producer 620kg AA to £191. Galbally producer 560kg Ch to £187. Gortaclare producer 700kg AA to £185. Brookeborough producer 510kg Sim to £180. Galbally producer 620kg Lim to £177 and 640kg Lim to £169. Moneymore producer 760kg Lim to £175 and 640kg Lim to £168. Augher producer 540kg B/B to £173 and 530kg Lim to £165. Augher producer 660kg Ch to £165. Greystone producer 820kg Lim to £164. Castlederg producer 800kg Ch to £162. Rosslea producer 590kg Lim to £160. Cookstown producer 690kg Lim to £158 and 610kg Lim to £154.

Other quality lots sold from £130 to £151 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from 112 to £126 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from sold from £109 to £118 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £106 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £53 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 950kg B/B to £128, 930kg Lim to £110, 1210kg AA to £108, 730kg Lim to £103, 890kg Ch to £103, 890kg Ch to £99, 870kg Lim to £93, 880kg Ch to £85, 850kg Ch to £85.

FAT STEERS (overage): 690kg Ch to £178, 640kg Ch to £175, 590kg Lim to £173, 540kg Lim to £170, 630kg Sim to £168, 570kg Her to £166, 520kg Her to £164, 630kg Lim to £160, 570kg Fr to £145, 530kg Fr to £142, 910kg Lim to £140.

FAT STEERS (underage): 660kg Ch to £197, 680kg Sim to £194, 720kg Ch to £194, 420kg Ch to £192, 530kg B/B to £189, 550kg B/B to £180, 640kg Her to £179, 580kg Her to £177, 570kg Her to £177, 530kg Her to £177, 640kg Her to £168, 660kg Her to £167, 530kg Fr to £147, 770kg Fkv to £140, 500kg Fr to £139, 550kg Fr to £139.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 630kg Ch to £194, 640kg Ch to £193, 580kg Lim to £182, 530kg Sim to £180, 470kg Daq to £173, 520kg Lim to £165, 400kg Ch to £156, 440kg Daq to £145, 580kg Hol to £140, 450kg Fr to £138, 520kg Hol to

STORE BULLOCKS: Excellent demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1500 for a 740kg Ch and a 610kg Lim to £1270 for D and J Ewing, Dungannon. P J Robinson, Benburb 680kg Ch to £1455. W J Robinson, Clogher 690kg Ch to £1445, 660kg Ch to £1360, 690kg Ch to £1300, 670kg Ch to £1295 and 680kg Ch to £1270. A D Jamieson, Dungannon 670kg Ch to £1395. G Lockhart, Tynan 670kg Lim to £1395 and 620kg Ch to £1300. T McMahon, Cullyhanna 650kg Lim to £1360. Dungannon producer 650kg Lim to £1340 and 590kg Daq to £1265. E Morton, Armagh 630kg Ch to £1330. B Frazer, Lisburn 720kg Lim to £1305. K Henry, Sandholes 630kg Lim to £1305. S J Finlay, Clogher 760kg Daq to £1290. W Blackburn, Clogher 600kg Ch to £1280. R Busby, Ballygawley 600kg AA to £1275.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: K Henry, Sandholes 490kg Lim to £1050, 490kg AA to £1025. W R Graham, Derrylin 460kg Ch to £965. A J McKenna, Dungannon 490kg Lim to £950. P McCaughey, Clogher 480kg Ch to £945. G McConnell, Clogher 460kg Ch to £940 420kg Ch to £895 and 420kg Lim to £870. P Carr, Newtownhamilton 490kg AA to £930 and 430kg AA to £855. M McCrossan, Strabane 480kg Ch to £925. C O’Donnell, Aughnacloy 450kg Daq to £850. J F Doran, Pomeroy 420kg Sim to £830. P B Donnelly, Armagh 430kg AA to £810. S Bingham, Augher 490kg Fr to £790.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: K Henry, Sandholes 360kg Lim to £805. Dungannon producer 370kg Ch to £775, 350kg Ch to £725 and 310kg Lim to £665.

STORE HEIFERS: There was a great demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1400 for a 710kg Ch, £1400 for a 650kg Ch, £1330 for a 650kg Ch, £1275 for a 630kg Ch £1240 for a 570kg Ch £1200 for a 560kg Ch £1200 for a 580kg Ch, £1200 for a 590kg Ch and £1190 for a 560kg Ch to W S Hall, Magheraveely. R Agnew, Fivemiletown 710kg Ch to £1400 and 550kg Ch to £1120. F Flynn, Newtownbutler 660kg Ch to £1275, 590kg Ch to £1220 and 590 Ch to £1125. L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland 600kg Lim to £1250 and 540kg Lim to £1125. Corranny producer 540kg AA to £1220 and 520kg AA to £1140. P McAleer, Pomeroy 590kg Lim to £1180 and 530kg Ch to £1135. E Nugent, Cabragh 510kg Ch to £1135.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: Corranny producer 480kg AA to £1030, 440kg AA to £995, 500kg Ch to £975, 490kg Ch to £950, 470kg Daq to £915, 470kg Ch to £910 and 450kg Ch to £895. L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland 480kg Lim to £990. Jonathan Redmond, Loughgall 470kg Lim to £970. Joanne Redmond, Loughgall 490kg Lim to £950. T McMahon, Cullyhanna 500kg Ch to £945 and 480kg Ch to £925. E Nugent, Cabragh 470kg Ch to £940, 490kg Lim to £920, 450kg Lim to £905 and 470kg Ch to £895. P Devlin, Cookstown 500kg Ch to £910. C O’Donnell, Aughnacloy 440kg AA to £895. D Boles, Lisbellaw 450kg Lim to £890 and 460kg Sim to £890.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Corranny producer 400kg AA to £980 and 380kg Lim to £800. Jonathan Redmond, Loughgall 380kg Daq to £760. C O’Donnell, Aughnacloy 390kg Lim to £730 and 360kg B/B to £700. P B Donnelly, Armagh 390kg AA to £590. M Loughran, Cookstown 370kg AA to £550.

WEANLINGS: A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £940 for a 400kg Lim and £870 for a 340kg Lim, £850 for a 370kg Lim and £830 for a 360kg Lim to E Maguire, Carrickmore. G Askin, Ballygawley sold a 420kg Ch to £890 and 350kg Ch to £870. V Bothwell, Fivemiletown 380kg Lim to £880. Shane Askin, Ballygawley 420kg Ch to £860 and 400kg Ch to £860. P Byers, Fivemiletown 320kg Lim to £850 and 240kg Lim to £735. G McConnell, Clogher 360kg Ch to £830. M Toner, Desertmartin 340kg Lim to £795, 340kg Lim to £770 and 280kg Lim to £725. K Stewart, Aughnacloy 310kg Ch to £795, 330kg Ch to £790 and 300kg Ch to £730. M Bothwell, Fivemiletown 290kg Lim to £720.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Kesh producer 400kg Ch to £830, 380kg Ch to £830, 330kg Ch to £760, 330kg Lim to £750, 310kg Lim to £750, 270kg Par to £730, 270kg Par to £710 and 230kg Lim to £560. Shane Askin, Ballygawley 320kg Ch to £775 and 340kg Ch to £750. Bureau Aughnacloy 390kg Ch to £730 and 310kg Ch to £595. D McGee, Aughnacloy 370kg Lim to £725. Baden Keys, Fivemiletown 350kg Lim to £690 and 310kg Ch to £590. E Davis, Lack 330kg Ch to £680. D Mulligan, Augher 330kg Sim to £655 and 310kg Sim to £555. J F Duggan, Cappagh 280kg Ch to £590. D McClean, Fivemiletown 290kg Lim to £580.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A good selection on offer sold to a top of £1600, £1370 and £1300 for calved heifers from R Givan, Dungannon. Benburb producer £1500 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1450 twice for calved heifers. Keady producer £1400 for calved heifer. P Fee, Lisnaskea £1300 for calved heifer. Dungannon producer £1080 for calved heifer. J F McAleer, Pomeroy £1040 and £1000 for calved cows. A Loughgilly producer sold a selection of incalf heifers £1240 and £1200 for two near note £950, £940, and £900 three times for ones due February and March

A selection of pedigree registered AA bulls ready for work sold £1320, £1210 and £1200.

Two more pedigree registered AAs from this same farm entered for sale on Saturday, January 14.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A seasonal entry sold readily to a very keen demand with F McElroy, Augher selling a heifer and bull calf to £1780. Kingsle Bell, Aughnacloy sold a Sim heifer and heifer calf to £1680 and another Sim heifer and heifer calf to £1430. Brendan Mallon, Eglinton, heifer and bull calf to £1610, heifer and bull calf to £1500 and £1370 for heifer and heifer calf. C McCombe, Clogher £1100 for heifer and heifer calf.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS: P Mohan £1370. Mountview Cattle £1300. A Kennedy £1100. B Rafferty £1010, £1000, £970.

Special entry Saturday, January 7 four outstanding heifers with show calves at foot. Thursday evening January 19, clearance sale of 60 suckler cow herd more details later.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A good entry sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £335 for a AA to A Maguire, Lisbellaw. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £330 for B/B. A Irwin, Lisboy £325 and £300 for B/Bs. P Doyle, Trillick £320 and £295 for B/Bs. A Latimer, Derrylin £305 for B/B. J W A Ritchie, Newtownbutler £295 for B/B. C Forbes, Castlederg £270 and £260 for AAs.

HEIFERS: A Irwin, Lisboy £280 and £255 for B/Bs. J W A Ritchie, Newtownbutler £275 or Her. Clogher producer £270 for Lim. J Courtney, Maguiresbridge £265 for B/B. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £260 for B/B.

REARED BULLS: D Mulligan, Augher £425, £390, £340 and £335 for Simms. C Kelso, Dungannon £410 for Char.

REARED HEIFERS: Augher producer £400 for Daq, £355 for Lim and £300 for B/B. J Teague, Dromore £380 for Ch. C Kelso, Dungannon £335 for Ch. P L Haugh, Portadown £340 for Ch.