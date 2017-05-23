Strong demand for cattle at Clogher Mart

The very strong demand continues in all sections for a large entry of 1,252 cattle at Clogher Mart this week in the fatstock ring cow heifers peaked at £237 for a 530kg B/B, £228 for a 610kg Lim and £201 for a 570kg Lim.

Beef cows sold to £198 for a 640kg Ch, £195 for a 750kg Ch and £190 for a 580kg Lim.

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £141 per 100kg.

Top 20 average in this section was £186 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES: Dungannon producer 530kg B/B to £237. Omagh producer 610kg Lim to £228. Greencastle producer 570kg Lim to £201. Fermanagh producer 640kg Ch to £196. Birches producer 750kg Ch to £195. Omagh producer 590kg Lim to £190. Kinawley producer 560kg Lim to £189. Florencecourt producer 550kg Ch to £189. Bellanaleck producer 690kg Lim to £188. Cooneen producer 680kg Ch to £186. Aughnacloy producer 540kg B/B to £185. Omagh producer 620kg Ch to £185.

Other quality lots sold from £152 to £182 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £148 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £118 to £141 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £92 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £87 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 870kg B/B to £170, 790kg B/B to £162, 800kg Friesian to £145. 1,340kg Friesian to £142. 890kg Lim to £142. 990kg Ch to £138. 950kg S/H to £126. 820kg Sim to £118.

FAT STEERS (overage): 550kg Ch to £186. 600kg Ch to £182. 630kg Lim to £175. 540kg Sim to £167. 780kg Ch to £166. 550kg AA to £148. 490kg Ayr to £139. 600kg Friesian to £138.

FAT STEERS (underage): 630kg Lim to £205. 610kg Dr to £193. 570kg AA to £187. 450kg Ch to £186. 570kg B/B to £182. 590kg AA to £179. 580kg Sim to £186. 670kg Lim to £176. 610kg B/B to £175. 710kg Friesian to £173. 570kg AA to £169. 700kg Friesian to £165. 680kg Friesian to £164. 540kg Fkv to £154. 570kg Friesian to £153.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 550kg B/B to £241. 480kg AA to £204. 510kg Ch to £196. 520kg AA to £190. 540kg Sim to £188. 500kg AA to £172. 510kg Lim to £170. 610kg Daq to £164. 430kg Hol to £154, 490kg Hol to £142. 460kg Hol to £141. 450kg Hol to £140.

STORE BULLOCKS: A very sharp demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,535 for a 740kg AA. £1,510 for a 790kg AA. £1,510 for a 680kg AA. £1,500 for a 800kg AA and £1,485 for a 680kg AA to P L McCaffery, Derrylin. R Hall, Fivemiletown sold 660kg Ch to £1,430, 630kg Ch to £1,395, 650kg Ch to £1,390 and 650kg Lim to £1,380. N Adams, Lisburn sold 630kg Lim to £1,375 and 640kg Lim to £1,370. I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 660kg Ch to £1,360, 670kg Ch to £1,360. P J O’Neill, Co Armagh 630kg Ch to £1,305, and 680kg Her to £1,300. S Bingham, Augher 580kg AA to £1,290.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 470kg Ch to £1,180. D Maguire, Rosslea 470kg Ch to £1,145. Claudy producer 470kg Ch to £1,130 and 470kg Ch to £1,050. W Richardson, Dungannon 490kg Lim to £1,115. J Lynch, Coalisland 480kg Ch to £1,080. S Bingham, Augher 500kg AA to £1,070. L Donnelly, Trillick 440kg Ch to £1,000. T Daly, Carrickmore 450kg Lim to £980. P McDonald, Tempo 420kg Ch to £980.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D Maguire, Rosslea 330kg Ch to £900. G Foster, Co Armagh 350kg Lim to £830, 330kg Lim to £730, 330kg Lim to £690, 340kg AA to £660 and 300kg AA to £640. L A Downey, Lisglass 310kg Par to £640. M McCann, Coa to £595 and 310kg S/H to £535.

STORE HEIFERS: Great demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,510 for a 710kg AA and £1,305 for a 630kg AA to P L McCaffery, Derrylin. V Cooke, Clogher 600kg Lim to £1,320. K Farrell, Fivemiletown 540kg Lim to £1,320, 560kg Lim to £1,265, 520kg Lim to £1,245 and 530kg Lim to £1,175. J Lynch, Coalisland 550kg Ch to £1,265 and 560kg Ch to £1,260.

MED WEIGHT STORES: D McCartin, Ballygawley 500kg Lim to £1,105. A and F Owens, Tempo 480kg B/B to £1,085. B Maguire, Fermanagh 480kg Lim to £1,085. N Adams, Lisburn 500kg Lim to £1,080 and 460kg Lim to £1,045. K Farrell, Fivemiletown 460kg Lim to £1,070, 480kg Lim to £1,020. A Knipe, Co Armagh 490kg Ch to £1,030, 470kg Ch to £1,020 and 450kg Ch to £990. Pomeroy producer 440kg Ch to £1,000.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Pomeroy producer 380kg Ch to £895, 390kg Ch to £870, 400kg Ch to £800 and 350kg Ch to £800. N Adams, Lisburn 400kg Ch to £885 and 380kg Ch to £835. M Meenagh, Sixmilecross 380kg Her to £875 three times. Clogher producer 380kg Sim to £830.

WEANLINGS: A brisk demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,160 for a 520kg Ch to R Douglas, Portadown. C McDonnell, Brookeborough sold a 450kg Ch top £1,160 400kg Ch to £1,005 and 370kg Ch to £990. Dungannon producer 400kg Ch to £1,080. P G Devlin, Cookstown 400kg Lim to £1,060, 430kg Ch to £1,030 and 400kg Daq to £990. N Adams, Lisburn 410kg Ch to £1,035, 400kg Ch to £1,020, 380kg Ch to £1,010, 400kg Ch to £1,010, 400kg Ch to £1,005 and 390kg Ch to £995. J McDonnell, Cooneen 360kg Lim to £1,000. S Kelly, Carrickmore 400kg Ch to £1,000 and 410kg Ch to £985.

WEANLING HEIFERS: S Kelly, Carrickmore 420kg Ch to £900. A and E Hughes, Omagh 330kg Sim to £885. K Stewart, Aughnacloy 370kg Lim to £875, 370kg Lim to £850, 360kg Lim to £850. P G Devlin, Cookstown 380kg Daq to £870. P Donnelly, Fintona 300kg Lim to £835 and 330kg Ch to £800. S Mullen, Loughgall 350kg B/B to £805. S McQuaide, Ballinamallard 370kg Lim to £805. R J Barnes, Cookstown 320kg Lim to £800. S McConnell, Clogher 350kg Daq to £800. P McConnell, Clogher 340kg Ch to £745 and 300kg B/B to £760.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A good steady demand in this section with E Smith selling a second calver to £1,500 and calved heifer to £990. M/S C and A Maxwell, Augher £1,480 and £1,360 for calved heifers. N Jackson, Omagh £1,280 for calved second calver. J F McAleer, Pomeroy £1,080 for calved cow.

BREEDING BULLS: M/S P and C Molloy £1,770 for Char. Enniskillen producer £1,390 for Hereford. W M and F Quigley £1,350 for Lim. D Haughian £1,340 for Lim.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another large entry of quality stock on offer sold easily to a very strong demand Ian Elliott, Monea sold a heifer and heifer calf to £2,600. R Gill, Middletown £2,180 for a heifer and heifer calf. M/S W J and D Fee, Brookeborough £1,980 for heifer and bull calf. R Hadden, Dungannon £1,980 and £1,750 for heifers and heifer calves £1,840 and £1,820 for heifers and bull calves. S Bingham, Augher £1,740 for heifer and bull calf.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Another good entry sold to keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £585 for a Ch and £475 for a Lim to a local producer. J D Patterson, Dungannon £500 and £450 for Lims. A Beggan, Rosslea £430 for Ch. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £400 for Ch.

HEIFERS: P McGee, Augher £455 for Lim. R S and M McKee, Saintfield £445 for Ch. I Allen, Armagh £395 for Ch. P Slanev Omagh £390 for Ch.

REARED BULLS: J McGrath, Omagh 745 for Ch and £720 for S/Horn. S Lagan, Moneymore £745, £725. £720, £680 and £655 for Chars. Rosslea producer £715 and £655 for Chars and £640 for Sim. H Y Givan, Aughnacloy £640 and £565 for AAs.

REARED HEIFERS: A Beggan, Rosslea £960 for Sim. J McGrath, Omagh £605 for S/H. H McCance, Omagh £560 for Ch. J Adair, Kells £555, £525, £520 and £470 for Spk. J Leslie, Claudy £535 for Lim. S Lagan, Moneymore 550, £525 and £490 for Chars. M McCardle, Armagh £465 twice for B/Bs.