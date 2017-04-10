Strong demand for quality cattle at Clogher Mart

Another massive entry of 1,431 cattle presented for sale at Clogher Mart last week sold to a strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows topped £204 for a 830kg Lim, £196 for a 690kg Lim, £194 for a 720kg Daq and £186 for a 730kg Lim.

Friesian cows sold to £145 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £198 for a 610kg Lim, £192 for a 550kg Lim, £192 for a 420kg Ch and £187 for a 410kg Lim.

The top twenty average last week was £184 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES: Sixmilecross producer 830kg Lim to £204. Beragh producer 610kg Lim to £198. Castlederg producer 690kg Lim to £196. Newtownstewart producer 720kg Daq to £194, 750kg Daq to £184 and 810kg B/B to £175. Dungannon producer 550kg Lim to £192. Fivemiletown producer 420kg Ch to £192. Fintona producer 410kg Lim to £187 and 520kg Lim to £178. Dungannon producer 460kg B/B to £187. Tempo producer 730kg Lim to £186. Ballygawley producer 550kg Lim to £184. Clogher producer 770kg B/B to £183. Galbally producer 400kg Lim to £180. Fintona producer 720kg Sim to £180. Rosslea producer 680kg Ch to £179. Ballygawley producer 520kg Lim to £176. Dungannon producer 570kg Lim to £174. Mackin Farms, Enniskillen 720kg Ch to £174.

Other quality Lots sold from £140 to £171 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £116 to £134 per 100kg selling to a top of £145 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £57 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 1,240kg Ch to £137, 870kg AA to £128, 980kg Sim to £126, 880kg Ch to £125, 940kg Sim to £116, 890kg AA to £104.

FAT STEERS (overage): 650kg Ch to £186, 590kg Lim to £182, 560kg Lim to £180, 570kg Sim to £178, 610kg Ch to £176, 610kg Friesian to £172, 870kg Ch to £166, 630kg Friesian to £155.

FAT STEERS (underage): 710kg Ch to £204, 590kg Ch to £198, 400kg Ch to £197, 670kg Ch to £194, 800kg B/B to £190, 760kg Her to £187 twice, 680kg Her to £187, 610kg Lim to £184, 750kg Sim to £183, 840kg Friesian to £169, 550kg Friesian to £148, 510kg Friesian to £148, 530kg Friesian to £148, 490kg Friesian to £148.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 570kg Ch to £194, 500kg Sim to £192, 490kg AA to £177, 500kg AA to £176, 530kg Her to £173, 590kg Her to £169, 550kg Lim to £158. Friesians sold from £130 to £147 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS: A very keen demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,495 for a 710kg Sal, £1,445 for a 690kg Ch, £1,440 for a 710kg Daq and £1,345 for a 690kg Ch to Kyle Walker, Portadown. C McArdle, Middletown 710kg Lim to £1,495. D J McCann, Benburb 750kg Ch to £1,450, 650kg Ch to £1,360 and 710kg Ch to £1,315. Wm Martin, Caledon 680kg Ch to £1,450, 610kg Lim to £1,380 and 670kg Ch to £1,380. Dungannon producer 700kg Ch to £1,420. D Kelly, Ballygawley 640kg Lim to £1,395. D Jordan, Fermanagh 690kg AA to £1,390. Joe Keys, Clogher 620kg AA to £1,390 and 710kg Her to £1,320. Wm Reynolds, Aghalane 710kg Ch to £1,375 and 630kg Ch to £1365. P Litter, Craigavon 600kg Lim to £1,310. T McKenna, Omagh 560kg Ch to £1,295.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: T McKenna, Omagh 500kg Ch to £1,140 and 450kg Ch to £1,020. Pomeroy producer 490kg Lim to £1,125, 480kg Lim to £1,070. M McClave, Rosslea 490kg Ch to £1,110. Des Wilson, Clogher 480kg Ch to £1,100, 460kg Ch to £1,070. P Litter, Craigavon 470kg Lim to £1,100. E McCaffery, Tempo 470kg Ch to £1,090 and 480kg Ch to £1,045. A Lynch, Ballygawley 480kg Lim to £1,085. D Kelly, Ballygawley 480kg Lim to £1,070. D J McCann, Benburb 500kg Sim to £1,065. P V McCarney, Fintona 430kg Lim to £1,055. A M Irvine, Fivemiletown 490kg Lim to £1,045. P O ‘Donnell, Castlecaufield 430kg Ch to £1,035 and 440kg Ch to £1,035. D Lavery, Aghalee 410kg Ch to £1,035. P McCreesh, Dungannon 470kg Sim to £1,020.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J Lavery, Aghalee 350kg Ch to £875 and 340kg Lim to £840. R Mayers, Tempo 350kg Her to £625.

STORE HEIFERS: A large entry sold easily to a brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1,325 for a 640kg Ch for R Rodgers, Caledon. K W G Allen, Ballygawley sold 610kg Ch to £1,250 and a 560kg Ch to £1,205. Altmore Farms Ltd, Pomeroy 570kg Ch to £1,235, 530kg Ch to £1,175 and 530kg Ch to £1,165. R J Hughes, Coalisland 550kg Ch to £1,195. M Magee, Eskra 610kg Ch to £1,230, 560kg Ch to £1,185, 580kg Ch to £1,180 and 580kg Ch to £1,140. T McKenna, Omagh 520kg Ch to £1,155. P L Haugh, Birches 560kg Ch to £1,130, 610kg Ch to £1,130 and 530kg Ch to £1,065. J Cuthbertson, Fivemiletown 510kg AA to £1,105. A Beggan, Rosslea 510kg Ch to £1,095. L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland 570kg Lim to £1,090. W D Cuthbertson, Fivemiletown 500kg Ch to £1,080. D and V Tener, Dungannon 510kg Ch to £1,080.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: I Whiteman, Newtownbutler 490kg Lim to £1,095. Altmore Farms Ltd, Pomeroy 480kg Ch to £1,090, 450kg Ch to £1,085, 450kg Lim to £1,070, 490kg Lim to £1,070. G Mellon, Fintona 440kg Lim to £1,075, 450kg Lim to £1,070. P V McCarney, Fintona 500kg Lim to £1,070. T McKenna, Omagh 480kg Lim to £1045, 480kg Ch to £1,040, 430kg Ch to £1,035 and 500kg Ch to £1,000. M McClave, Rosslea 480kg Ch to £1,040 and 470kg Ch to £1,010. Walter Boyd, Clogher 490kg Ch to £1,020. S Beggan, Rosslea 460kg Ch to £1,020 R J Hughes, Coalisland 460kg Ch to £1,020. T Livingstone, Tynan 440kg Lim to £990. Dungannon producer 460kg Lim to £990 and 470kg Lim to £980.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J F McDonald, Derrylin 390kg Ch to £975. S Corrigan, Trillick 400kg Ch to £860 and 350kg Ch to £770. Clogher producer 380kg Ch to £845 and 390kg Ch to £720. A Beggan, Rosslea 380kg Ch to £800. J Lavery, Aghalee 360kg Lim to £800. Altmore Farms Ltd, Pomeroy 390kg Lim to £800. H Givan, Aughnacloy 400kg Lim to £790 and 390kg Lim to £770. I Whiteman, Newtownbutler 390kg Lim to £790. M Bennett, Omagh 370kg Sim to £765 and 390kg Sim to £740.

WEANLINGS: A very sharp demand in this section for almost 500 lots with steers and bulls selling to £1,190 for a 450kg Lim, £1,130 for 450kg Ch, £1,125 for a 430kg Lim, £1,080 for a 420kg Ch, £1,070 for a 400kg Ch, £1,020 for a 370kg Daq, £1,010 for a 390kg Ch and £990 for a 360 Ch to Brian Quinn, Dungannon. L and K O’Donnell, Coalisland 500kg Lim to £1,050. G J McKenna, Clogher 410kg Ch to £1,030, £980 for a 360kg Ch, £960 for a 390kg Ch and 925 for a 340kg Ch. P Dobbs, Carrickmore 420kg Lim to £960. M Boyle, Dungannon 450kg Shb to £950. J Crawford, Augher 340kg Lim to £945. R McConnell, Clogher 500kg B/B to £940. Augher producer 360kg Ch to £940. N Storey, Kinawley 390kg Sim to £930.

WEANLING HEIFERS: M Boyle, Dungannon 460kg Lim to £1,000 and 440kg Lim to £930. P Campbell, Coalisland 390kg Lim to £965. J Muldoon, Aughnacloy 370kg Ch to £890. F Boyle, Rosslea 360kg Ch to £850. M Presho, Brookeborough 370kg Ch to £840, 380kg Ch to £825, 350kg Ch to £770 and 400kg Ch to £765. M Allen, Loughgall 360kg Lim to £825. P Donnelly, Fintona 380kg Ch to £820, 420kg Ch to £810 and 370kg Ch to £765. N Storey, Kinawley 410kg Ch to £790. C O’Neill, Dromore 330kg Ch to £790. I W R Liggett, Minterburn 370kg Lim to £780 and 340kg Lim to £775. Kesh producer 320kg Ch to £770. P J Donnelly, Seskinore 300kg Ch to £765. Tempo producer 330kg Lim to £760.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: Quality was in short supply last week, however E Smith, Ballygawley sold calved heifers to £1,300, £1,050 twice £1,000 and £900. McDroghal Farms Ltd, Co Armagh £1,180 for calved heifer. Noel Woods, Pomeroy £1,110 for calved heifer. M Connelly, Rosslea £1,105 for calved heifer.

BREEDING BULLS: S Cousins £1,690 for pedigree registered AA. B Hempton £1,100 for pedigree Limousin (07), J Milligan £1,060 for young pedigree non registered Char.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another large entry sold readily with John Carrothers, Fivemiletown selling an 08 cow and bull calf to £2,105 with another 08 cow and heifer calf to £1,150. F G Flynn, Fivemiletown £2,050 for heifer and heifer calf and £1,730 for another heifer and heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1,940 for heifer and bull calf. B Duncan, Newry £1,800, £1,745 and £1,700 for heifers and bull calves. M J McDonald, Middletown £1,755 for 2011 cow and bull calf, £1,250 for heifer and heifer calf and £1,200 for 06 cow and heifer calf. E Kelly, Augher £1,540 for 04 cow and heifer calf.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS: R Gill £1,580. Brian Quinn £1,430, £1330 and £1,280. T J McAleese £1,310. D P Hackett £1,355, £1100 and £1,050 twice. K Beattie £1

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: There was a large entry this week again with bull calves (under two months) selling to £400 for a Ch bull to H Leary, Fermanagh. W R Adams, Fivemiletown £370 for Ch. I W Little, Fermanagh £350 for AA. P J Conwell, Donemana £350 for Ch. M Breen, Tempo £305 for B/B. P E and Co McQuaid, Trillick. £300 for B/B. K McPhillips, Magheraveely £295 for Brb. J Wilson Todd, Ballygawley £290 for Lim.

HEIFERS: D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £355 for Ch. J Carrothers, Fivemiletown £340 for Lim. Fermanagh producer £335 £332 and £330 for Chars. Dungannon producer £330 and £324 for Lims.

REARED BULLS: E Kelly, Augher £790 for Lim. N McGovern, Fermanagh £690 for Ch, £545 for Her and £540 for Lim. J Milligan, Ederney £650 for Ch. I Eagleson, Aughnacloy £650 for Ch, £570 for Her, £555 for Lim. R Milligan, Ederney £610 for Ch. Wm Wilson, Dungannon £595 for B/B. P Cassidy, Kinawley £585 for Lim. P McDonnell, Dungannon £570 twice for Chars. A Farrell, Fivemiletown £560 for Ch. J Doherty, Co Londonderry £460 for Fkv. D Keys, Clogher £425 for AA.

REARED HEIFERS: M Rafferty, Cappagh £700 twice and £550 for Lims. N McGovern, Fermanagh £595 for Ch. I Eagleson, Aughnacloy £580, £530 and £465 for Chars. E Kelly, Augher £565 for Lim. R Coote, Aughnacloy £505 for Her. R Milligan, Ederney £490 and £450 for Chars and £460 for S/H. P McDonnell, Dungannon £480 for Ch. E Crawford, Stewartstown £425 for Lim. R Elliott, Fivemiletown £425 for Lim.