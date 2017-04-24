Strong demand for quality cattle at Clogher Mart

1,353 cattle came under the hammer last week at Clogher Mart producing a very strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £214 for a 710kg B/B, £203 for £680kg Daq, £197 for a 680kg Lim and £186 for a 710kg Ch. Cow heifers reached £203 for a 520kg B/B. £190 for a 470kg Lim. £190 for a 500kg Sal and £186 for a 610kg B/B. Top twenty average this week for cows and cow heifers was £182 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES: Derrylee producer 710kg B/B to £214 and 590kg Lim to £173. Armagh producer 680kg Daq to £203. Kesh producer 520kg B/B to £203 and 470kg Lim to £190. Fermanagh producer 680kg Lim to £197. Dungannon producer 500kg Sal to £190. Castlederg producer 710kg Ch to £186. Pomeroy producer 610kg B/B to £186. Kilrea producer 790kg Lim to £190. Lisnaskea producer 530kg Au to £177. Tempo producer 750kg Ch to £177. Omagh producer 520kg Lim to £177 and 590kg Lim to £177. Trillick producer 720kg Lim to £176. Trillick producer 590kg Sim to £175. Clogher producer 490kg Ch to £170. Enniskillen producer 680kg Lim to £170. Carrickmore producer 640kg AA to £170. Irvinestown producer 590kg Ch to £169. Moneymore producer 720kg Lim to £165.

Other quality lots sold from £134 to £162 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £132 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £114 to £128 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £109 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £47 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 770kg B/B to £146. 950kg Ch to £135. 800kg Sim to £126. 820kg B/B to £126. 820kg Sim to £125. 830kg AA to £105.

FAT STEERS (overage): 560kg Sim to £201. 630kg Ch to £193. 580kg Lim to £190. 630kg Sim to £187. 550kg Ch to £185. 610kg Lim to £181. 530kg Lim to £178. 600kg Lim to £174. 630kg Lim to £166. 640kg Ch to £165.

FAT STEERS (underage): 510kg Ch to £209. 670kg Ch to £198. 700kg Ch to £196. 680kg B/B to £195. 680kg Lim to £192. 720kg Ch to £190. 600kg Lim to £190. 710kg Ch to £187. 680kg AA to £184. 730kg Her to £176. 690kg AA to £175. 800kg Her to £175. 670kg Lim to £175. 740kg B/B to £171.

FAT HEIFERS (under age): 560kg Lim to £207. 590kg AA to £194. 480kg Lim to £192. 590kg Ch to £192. 600kg Sim to £190. 630kg Ch to £182. 640kg Ch to £180. 660kg Ch to £177. 450kg Sal to £177. 490kg Sim to £168. 620kg Ch to £164. Friesians sold from £138 to £149 for 550kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (182): A very strong demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,550 for a 730kg AA to F E McCaughey, Clogher. W J Robinson, Clogher sold a 690kg Ch to £1,500, 670kg Ch to £1,435, 690kg Ch to £1,435, 700kg Ch to £1,415 and 660kg Ch to £1,345. W J Keys, Clogher 750kg Ch to £1,480, 720kg Ch to £1,360, 640kg Ch to £1,355 and 710kg Ch to £1,340. D Rafferty, Cappagh 700kg Ch to £1,470. Wm Smiton, Fintona 650kg Ch to £1,430. P McGinley, Eskra 700kg Ch to £1,470. M McAnenley, Ballygawley 650kg Ch to £1,400. M Potts, Dungannon 730kg Lim to £1,400, 720kg Lim to £1,370 and 620kg Daq to £1,320. J Hackett, Ballygawley 660kg Ch to £1,345 and 590kg Ch to £1,305. O Cairns, Ballygawley 610kg Ch to £1,345.

MED WEIGHHTS 410KG TO 500KG: B McElduff, Carrickmore 470kg Lim to £1,105. A Lockhart, Dungannon 480kg Ch to £1,100. D Rafferty, Cappagh 470kg Ch to £1,095. I McAteer, Coalisland 490kg Lim to £1,095, 460kg Lim. to £1,090 and 480kg Lim to £1,070. A Boyd, Tempo 440kg Ch to £1,085. M Slane, Carrickmore 490kg Lim to £1,085. J Hackett, Ballygawley 480kg Lim to £1,065. J Gormley, Carrickmore 470kg Ch to £1,065. F O’Rourke, Rosslea 450kg Lim to £1,065 and 410kg Ch to £1,015. A Harkness, Cookstown 450kg Her to £1,060. L Burns, Dungannon 470kg Lim to £1,055. G Steen, Dungannon 470kg Daq to £1,045. T Noble, Fermanagh 460kg AA to £1,035 and 480kg AA to £1,015. E McCaffery, Tempo 460kg AA to £1,020. R Gormley, Sixmilecross 460kg Ch to £1,020.

STORE HEIFERS: A very sharp demand for 220 lots on offer with strong stores selling to £1,285 for a 590kg Ch, £1,225 for a 600kg B/B and £1,185 for a 530kg Lim for Hiram Robinson, Fivemiletown. R Carson, Maguiresbridge 680kg AA to £1,280 and 580kg AA to £1,180. A McManus, Ballinamallard 640kg Sim to £1,260, 650kg Lim to £1,195, 600kg Lim to £1,180 and 660kg Ch to £1,175. D Keys, Dromore 560kg Ch to £1,245. J McSorley, Beragh 580kg Lim to £1,225, 560kg Lim to £1,200 and 560kg Lim to £1,170. A Sloane, Armagh 530kg Ch to £1,210. M Slane, Carrickmore 530kg Lim to £1,175. C Boyle, Newtownhamilton 550kg Lim to £1165. C and R Graham, Enniskillen 560kg Ch to £1,165. Mary Donaghy, Dungannon 590kg Lim to £1,140 and 540kg Lim to £1,140.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: Liam Morris, Coalisland 490kg Ch to £1,140, 490kg Ch to £1,090 and 460kg Ch to £1,050. C Boyle, Newtownhamilton 450kg Lim to £1,100, 460kg Lim to £1,055, 450kg Lim to £1,045, 500kg Ch to £1,005 and 440kg Lim to £990. P McGinley, Eskra 500kg Ch to £1,080. C and R Graham, Enniskillen 480kg Ch to £1,050. Mary Donaghy, Dungannon 480kg Lim to £1,050 and 500kg Lim to £995. J McGinn, Clogher 500kg Lim to £1,045. J McSorley, Beragh 480kg Lim to £1,035 and 450kg Sim to £995. D Keys, Fivemiletown 490kg Ch to £1,015. Pomeroy producer 500kg Lim to £1,000 and 450kg Lim to £1,000. K Caldwell, Fivemiletown 470kg Lim to £985.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Mary Donaghy, Dungannon 400kg Lim to £920. P McGinley, Eskra 390kg Lim to £860, 390kg Ch to £840, 370kg Ch to £730 and 350kg Ch to £700. P Conwell, Donemana 380kg Lim to £850. Pomeroy producer 360kg Lim to £800 and 390kg Lim to £800. D J Mullan, Dungannon 390kg Lim to £800 and 370kg Sim to £780. B and S Hackett, Eskra 360kg Lim to £735. E A McGrade, Trillick 340kg Ch to £730 and 370kg Ch to £700. P Colgan, Trillick 370kg Ch to £690. P Coleman, Dungannon 340kg Ch to £685.

WEANLINGS: Another large entry sold easily to a very keen demand with steers and bulls selling too £1,215 for a 520kg Lim for M Breen, Augher. Rosslea producer 550kg Ch to £1,195, 500kg Ch to £1,095, 480kg Ch to £1,070 and 480kg Ch to £990. S Kelly, Carrickmore 510kg Ch to £1,105. A Shortt, Omagh 500kg Ch to £1,100, 440kg Ch to £955 and 420kg Lim to £925. K Lavery, Co Armagh 450kg AA to £1,075 and 390kg AA to £935. J McSorley, Beragh 410kg Ch to £1,000 and 380kg Lim to £935. J McAninley, (Junior), Dungannon 410kg Lim to £1,000 and 370kg Ch to £925. Conor Fee, Tempo 450kg Ch to £995. B McCrory, Omagh 420kg Sim to £960. T and D Rafferty, Cappagh 330kg Lim to £945 N McCleary, Augher 390kg Daq to £935.

WEANLING HEIFERS: G J McKenna, Clogher 420kg Ch to £1,000, 360kg Ch to £900, 380kg Ch to £890, 330kg Ch to £875 and 370kg Ch to £860. Eric Clarke, Ballygawley 480kg Lim to £940 and 310kg Lim to £815. T J Aiken, Kesh 400kg Ch to £915, 420kg Ch to £830, 360kg Lim to £780, 380kg Ch to £780 and 370kg Ch to £760. J M McGovern, Clogher 380kg Ch to £880, 330kg Lim to £815 and 380kg Lim to £770. R Donaghey, Greggan 340kg Sim to £840. Brian Richard Graham, Aghalane 320kg Ch to £800 and 340kg Ch to £760. J Callaghan, Fivemiletown 370kg Lim to £770.

DAIRY CATTLE: A very poor selection on offer last week, however J Greaves, Derrylin sold a second calver to £1,250, S J Caldwell, Castlederg sold a springing cow to £1,005, a selection of other springing heifers sold from £680 to £850.

BREEDING BULLS: J McAvoy, Portadown £2,210 for pedigree registered Limousin and £1,800, £1,410 and £1,080 for young pedigree registered Limousin. K G Thompson, Drumquin £960 for a young pedigree registered Hereford.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another full house last week again sold to a very keen demand for a lot of quality stock on offer.

Top price of the day £2,200 went to S Anderson, Pomeroy for a heifer and heifer calf. F G Flynn, Cooneen sold an 09 cow and bull calf to £1,900 and heifer and heifer calf to £1,710. Colin Williamson, Portadown £1,785 for heifer and bull calf and £1,600 for heifer and heifer calf. Niall Daly, Omagh £1,485 and £1,290 for heifers with bull calves and £1,240 for heifer and heifer calf. S Anderson, Pomeroy £1,460 for heifer and bull calf. N McKiver, Dungannon £1,460 for second calver and bull calf £1,165 for a 2010 cow and bull calf and £1,105 for 2009 cow and bull calf. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £1,450 for heifer and heifer calf. M Donnelly Loughgall £1,435 for 2008 cow and bull calf. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £1,410 for heifer and bull calf. K Beattie, Lisnaskea £1,375 for 2011 cow and bull calf. S and C Murphy, Aughnacloy £1,370 for 09 cow and heifer calf. K Caldwell, Fivemiletown £1,360 for heifer and bull calf and £1,190 for heifer and heifer calf. M P McCloskey, Coalisland £1,310 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. Several other outfits sold from £920. Incalf cows and heifers sold from £800 to £1,140.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A large entry sold readily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £530 for a Lim to an Augher producer. M McNabb, Omagh £490, £480, £440 and £420 for Chars. S Ward, Sixmilecross £340 for AA. D Kelso, Dungannon £312 for Hol. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £300 for B/B. D McKenna, Clogher £2909 for Lim. E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £290 twice for B/Bs.

HEIFERS: D McLaughlin, Tamnaherin, Co Londonderry £670 for Lim. Clogher producer £520 for Ch. M McNabb, Omagh £490, £455, £390 for Chars. T McMahon, Cullyhanna £395 and £330 for Chars. M P McCloskey, Coalisland £345 for Lim. M and G Ward, Sixmilecross £320 for Ch.

REARED BULLS: M M McKenna, Augher £830 for Ch. B Gillen, Omagh £700 for Ch. Y and H Cunningham, Fivemiletown £650, £570 for Limousins. M McNelis, Beragh £585 for Sim. B Ward, Dungannon £570 and £545 for Herefords £560 and £505 for AAs. Clogher producer £530 for Lim. M Armstrong, Derrygonnelly £505 for Lim.

REARED HEIFERS: M M McKenna, Augher £775 for Ch. Kesh producer £735 for Sim and £680 for Ch. J P Canavan, Coalisland £675 for Lim. E Maguire, Carrickmore £650 and £575 for Limousins. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £615 for Lim. B Gillen, Omagh £610 for Ch. K Little, Lisnaskea £575, £530, £522 and £460 for Chars. Clogher producer £520 for Ch. Kesh producer £450 for Lim.