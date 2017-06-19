Strong demand for quality cattle at Clogher Mart

Another good entry of 1,004 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart this week produced a strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £206 for a 730kg Limousin, £206 for a 700kg Limousin, £205 for a 770kg Limousin and £190 for an 860kg Limousin.

Cow heifers peaked at £205 for 600kg Limousin, £197 for 590kg Limousin, £197 for a 570kg Limousin and £193 for a 560kg Belgian Blue.

Friesian cows sold to £136 per 100kg and the top 20 average for cows and cow heifers this week was £189 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES: Augher producer 730kg Limousin to £206. Omagh producer 700kg Limousin to £206. Tempo producer 600kg Limousin to £205. Fivemiletown producer 770kg Limousin to £205. Dungannon producer 590kg Limousin to £197. Fivemiletown producer 570kg Limousin to £197. Craigavon producer 560kg Belgian Blue to £193. Omagh producer 860kg Limousin to £190. (£,1634) Irvinestown producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £190. Ballygawley producer 490kg Limousin to £189. Augher producer 510kg Belgian Blue to £188. Crumlin producer 780kg Charolais to £187. Aughnacloy producer 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £187. Keady producer 690kg Charolais to £187. Craigavon producer 430kg Limousin to 184. Roslea producer 620kg Simmental to £184. Kilrea producer 710kg Simmental to £184. Fivemiletown producer 790kg Limousin to £183. Augher producer 580kg Limousin to £180. Keady producer 540kg Simmental to £179.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £176 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £118 to £137 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £136 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £114 per 100kg.

poorer types sold from £66 to £83 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 980kg Charolais to £152. 1,010kg Charolais to £142. 930kg Charolais to £142. 880kg Charolais to £130. 710kg Highland to £122. 970kg Holstein to £121. 880kg Simmental to £119. 750kg Holstein to £113. 850kg Charolais to £110.

FAT STEERS (overage): 660kg Limousin to £188. 570kg Limousin to £186. 630kg Charolais to £185. 590kg Charolais to £183. 530kg Limousin to £180. 560kg Charolais to £178. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £176. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £172. 640kg Simmental to £169. 1,130kg Charolais to £149. 1,040kg Aberdeen Angus to £141.

FAT STEERS (underage): 570kg Charolais to £207. 680kg Lithuanian Black and White to £204. 650kg Limousin to £200. 580kg Simmental to £198. 630kg Simmental to £198. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £195. 540kg Charolais to £195. 620kg Simmental to £195. 570kg Simmental to £195. 640kg Limousin to £195. 650kg British Blue to £194. 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. 770kg Belgian Blue to £185. 710kg Hereford to £184. 700kg Hereford to £184.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 330kg Charolais. to £780, 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £186, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £184, 500kg Friesian to £179. 550kg Simmental to £178, 400kg Hereford to £178, 480kg Charolais to £175, 480kg Limousin to £170, 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £169, 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £162, 530kg Friesian to £142.

STORE BULLOCKS: A seasonal entry sold to a very firm demand with forward lots selling to £1,585 for a 720kg Charolais. (£220) 690kg Charolais. to £1,500 (£217) 680kg Limousin.to £1,415 and 640kg Charolais to £1,380 for R Sands, Newry. H Robinson, Portadown 770kg Charolais to £1,515, 670kg Simmental to £1,405 and 650kg Charolais to £1,325. S J Finlay, Clogher 820kg Daq to £1,490 and 690kg Hereford to £1,330. Augher producer 710kg Limousin to £1,475, 680kg Limousin to £1,385, 690kg Belgian Blue to £1,350, and 660kg Charolais to £1,335. C O’Hagan, Eskra 690kg Charolais to £1,385. K Morris, Gortin 690kg Limousin to £1,380. L Downey, Roslea 590kg Charolais to £1,360 and 640kg Limousin to £1,340. B Frazer, Lisburn 680kg Limousin to £1,335. B Corrigan, Roslea 580kg Limousin to £1,330.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: P Shevlin, Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1,125, 430kg Charolais to £990 and 420kg Charolais to £915. M Early, Fintona 490kg Charolais to £1,050. G Hagan, Clogher 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £995 and 490kg Hereford to £920. E McDermott, Augher 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 430kg Limousin to £945 and 420kg Limousin to £925. R Condell, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £955 and 440kg Hereford to £945. J McStravick, Craigavon 450kg Simmental to £940, 490kg British Blue to £925 and 470kg Limousin to £915. J Loughran, Dungannon 440kg Charolais to £935. J McElduff, Beragh 450kg Limousin to £935 and 440kg Limousin to £930. E Morrison, Maguiresbridge 430kg British Blue to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: E Kelly, Dungannon 400kg Belgian Blue to £895. J Loughran, Dungannon 370kg Charolais to £895 and 320kg Charolais to £700. P Carr, Armagh 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £725. E Morrison, Maguiresbridge 330kg Friesian to £440.

STORE HEIFERS: A good entry this week sold to a sharp demand with strong stores selling to £1,395 for a 610kg Charolais, £1,375 for a 590kg Daq, £1,235 for a 600kg Charolais and £1,210 for a 600kg Charolais to W S Hall, Magheraveely. J Treanor, Aughnacloy 600kg Charolais to £1,350, 600kg Charolais to £1,335 and 570kg Charolais to £1,200. J Austin, Craigavon 590kg Charolais to £1,345, 560kg Charolais to £1,265 and 540kg Charolais to £1,190. J Howell, Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1,330 and 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,180. M Shortt, Clogher 600kg Charolais to £1,305. T Cornett, Portadown 610kg Limousin to £1,250. M Stevenson, Lurgan 640kg Limousin to £1,230, 690kg Limousin to £1,180 and 530kg Limousin to £1,175. M/S R and D Hamilton, Drumquin 560kg Charolais to £1,180, 560kg Charolais to £1,175 and 530kg Charolais to £1,170.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: J Austin, Craigavon 500kg Charolais to £1,140. R Williamson, Richhill 480kg Limousin to £1,080, 490kg Daq to £1015, 470kg Limousin to £1,000, 460kg Limousin to £1,000, 460kg Limousin to £990 and 440kg Daq to £945. D Farrell, Fivemiletown 470kg Limousin to £1,000. H Erskine, Ballygawley 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000. P McKenna, Ballygawley 500kg Charolais to £980 440kg Limousin to £925 and 470kg Charolais to £885. J Frizelle, Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £900, 420kg Limousin to £850 and 450kg Charolais to £795. J Fitzspatrick, Fermanagh 440kg Limousin to £895, 430kg Limousin to £880 and 430kg Limousin to £850.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 370kg Charolais to £840. J Loughran, Dungannon 350kg Charolais to £815 and 340kg Simmental to £765. T Cornett, Portadown 400kg Limousin to £790 and 380kg Limousin to £680. B Quinn, Dungannon 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £770 and 390kg Hereford to £610. F Fitzspatrick, Fermanagh 390kg Limousin to £765 and 380kg Limousin to £735.

WEANLINGS: A good selection on offer sold easily to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,080 for a 420kg Charolais from M Lynn, Omagh J McCarragher, Armagh sold a 370kg Limousin to £1,050. G Hagan, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £935. Co Down producer 370kg Limousin to £930. D Simpson, Aughnacloy 350kg Limousin. to £920. M Early, Fintona 390kg Simmental to £890. D Johnston, Crumlin 410kg Limousin to £885 and 390kg Charolais to £800. D Strain, Armagh 390kg Limousin to £855, 340kg Limousin to £845 and 330kg Limousin to £750. D Williamson, Fivemiletown 320kg Limousin to £830. P Eakin, Fivemiletown 310kg Limousin top £820 and 290kg Limousin to £735. S McGeehan, Cooneen 380kg Limousin to £805. B McCarney, Seskinore 320kg Charolais to £790 and 310kg Charolais to £775. M and G Monaghan, Augher 380kg Charolais to £730, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £725 and 280kg Charolais to £720.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Co Down producer 400kg Charolais to £980, 400kg Limousin to £955 and 360kg Charolais to £840. S Fox, Omagh 420kg Limousin to £850, 350kg Limousin to £795, 360kg Limousin to £790, 300kg Limousin to £650 and 330kg Limousin to £610. G Smyton, Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £790. W D Waddell, Armagh 430kg Limousin to £785 and 420kg Limousin to £740. B McCarney, Seskinore 320kg Charolais to £780, 210kg Charolais to £670, 300kg Charolais to £660 and 280kg Charolais to £625. Conor Fee, Tempo 370kg Charolais to £735 and 350kg Simmental to £670. S McKenna, Clogher 320kg Charolais to £735. G Hagan, Clogher 370kg Charolais to £700. P Eakin, Fivemiletown 280kg Limousin to £670.

DAIRY COWS & CALVES: A strong demand this week with a Lurgan producer selling calved heifers to make £1,650 each for two. R Givan, Dungannon £1,500, £1,370 and £1,360 for calved heifers. Ballygawley producer £1,500 for calved Hhifer. E Smith, Ballygawley £1,470 and £1,285 for calved heifers. N Condy, Dungannon £1,225 for calved heifer. Maiden heifers Fleckvieh. Bred sold from £680 to £750.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another large entry sold readily for quality lots with M W Watters, Aughnacloy selling a 2011 cow and heifer calf to £1,680 and heifer and heifer calf to £1,650. O McElroy, Dromara £1,680 and £1,475 for second calvers and heifer calves. D Reid, Killylea £1,620 for 2011 cow and bull calf and £1,370 for heifer and heifer calf. Howard McFarland, Trillick £1,570 for heifer and bull calf and £1,510 for second calver and heifer calf. Roly Domer, Clogher £1,550 for second calver and bull calf. Patrick Hackett Augher £1,500 for 2010 cow and heifer calf. I A Elliott, Blaney £1,475 and £1,430 for heifers with heifer calves. J Comiskey, Derrynoose £1,420 for 08 cow and bull calf. D Foy, Fivemiletown £1,400 for 2010 cow and heifer calf. M McCaughey, Clogher £1,400 for heifer and heifer calf. B Mulholland, Lurgan £1,400 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. P J Haughey, Omagh £1,390 and £1,380 for heifers with heifer calves. D Nugent, Pomeroy £1,370 for 09 cow and bull calf and £1,285 for 2012 cow and bull calf. D W S Coulter, Brookeborough £1,345 for 2010 cow and bull calf and £1,300 for second calver and heifer calf. S McConnell, Clogher £1,300 for second calver and heifer calf. K Beattie, Keady £1,300 for 2011 cow and bull calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold from £900 to £1,090.

Special entry on Saturday, June 24th in the suckler ring of seven Simmental maiden heifers ready for bulling.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A large entry sold to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £580 for a Limousin. to an Augher producer. R Domer, Clogher £420 for Limousin. P Slevin, Omagh £375 for Simmental. J Martin, Lisbellaw £325 for Belgian Blue. R D Dane, Lisbellaw £315 and £310 for Limousins. S Duffy, Lisbellaw £300 for Montbeliarde. W H Stockdale, Clogher £300 for Aberdeen Angus and £290 for Limousin and £290 for Belgian Blue. HEIFERS: M Rafferty, Cappagh £520 for Aberdeen Angus. Deborah Anne Wilson, Dungannon £410 for Hereford £400 for Charolais. Augher producer £350 for Charolais. William Wilson, Dungannon £335 for Charolais. D Keys, Clogher £335, £300 and £290 for Aberdeen Angus. P Slevin, Omagh £300 for Simmental. S Gormley Augher £300 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS: P McGee, Augher £650 and £595 for Shorthorn Beef. H McQuaid, Omagh £645 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £580 and £500 for Aberdeen Angus, £520 for Charolais and £460 for Limousin. D A Wilson, Dungannon £460 for British Blue. J McNulty Strabane £450 for Aberdeen Angus. Clogher producer £425 for Aberdeen Angus. C Emerson, Sligo Road, Enniskillen £410 for Aberdeen Angus. R Donnelly Cookstown £325 for Friesians.

REARED HEIFERS: Fermanagh producer £630 for Charolais, H McQuaid, Omagh £620 for Charolais, Lisbellaw producer £600 for Charolais. Conor Fee, Tempo £545 twice for Herefords, £540 for Limousin. H Robertson, Fivemiletown £500 for Charolais. R E Jones, Belgian Blue Ballygawley £475 twice for Herefords. W G Donaldson, Belgian Blue Aughnacloy £460 for Belgian Blue. D G Allen, Portadown £460 for Charolais. D A Wilson, Dungannon £455 for Belgian Blue. F Kennon Newry £420 for Aberdeen Angus.