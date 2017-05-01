Strong demand for quality lots at Clogher Mart

1,302 cattle came under the hammer last week at Clogher Mart producing a very strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring cow heifers sold to a top of £192 for a 650kg Lim, £189 for a 460kg Ch, £187 for a 540kg Ch and £186 for a 510kg Lim.

Beef cows topped £189 for a 590kg Lim, £188 for a 580kg Lim, £187 for a 540kg Ch and £185 for a 560kg Lim.

The top twenty cows and cow heifers this week averaged £184 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES: Castlederg producer 650kg Lim to £192. Fivemiletown producer 460kg Ch to £189. Fivemiletown producer 590kg Lim to £189. Carrickmore producer 580kg Lim to £188. Cookstown producer 540kg Ch to £187. Portadown producer 510kg Lim to £186. Cooneen producer 560kg Lim to £185. Carrickmore producer 580kg Lim to £185. Fermanagh producer 640kg Lim to £185. Dungannon producer 550kg Ch to £184. Ederney producer 520kg Ch to £184. Pomeroy producer 530kg Ch to £184. Fermanagh producer 520kg Lim to £181 and 560kg Ch to £180. Clogher producer 540kg Ch to £184. Galbally producer 560kg Lim to £179. Tempo producer 630kg Ch to £179. Fivemiletown producer 490kg Sim to £179. Omagh producer 620kg Lim to £179. Dungannon producer 460kg Ch to £178. Cookstown producer 630kg Lim to £175 and 610kg Lim to £173.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £168 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £118 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £112 to £128 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £110 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £56 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 720kg Lim to £152. 1,070kg Sim to £141. 1,090kg Ch to £134. 1,110kg Ch to £133. 1,210kg Ch to £132. 800kg Ch to £128. 660kg Lim to £124.

FAT STEERS (overage): 650kg Sim to £183. 510kg Sim to £183. 670kg Lim to £182. 590kg Lim to £179. 570kg Ch to £176. 540kg Ch to £173. 740kg Ch to £171. 690kg Ch to £169. 560kg Lim to £167. 440kg B/B to £163.

FAT STEERS (underage): 660kg B/B to £216. 570kg AA to £201. 530kg S/H to £201. 730kg B/B to £201. 660kg AA to £201. 640kg AA to £197. 720kg Lim to £197. 570kg AA to £195. 630kg AA to £191. 640kg B/B to £188. 670kg Lim to £183. 840kg Ch to £174. 820kg Ch to £174.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 580kg B/B to £237. 630kg Lim to £204. 650kg AA to £196. 510kg Sim to £193. 590kg AA to £185. 680kg Lim to £185. 590kg Ch to £184. 660 Ch to £182. 590kg B/B to £180. 520kg Sim to £175. Friesians sold from £116 to £142 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS: Another good entry sold to a very keen demand with strong stores selling to £1,505 for a 700kg Lim, £1,480 for a 690kg AA and £1,460 for a 720kg Daq for Keith Caldwell, Fivemiletown. M A Donnelly, Clogher sold a 700kg Lim to £1,455. M and B O’Hanlon, Clogher 670kg Daq to £1,440. V and Sommerville, Ballinamallard 680kg Lim to £1,420. E Campbell, Coalisland 670kg Lim to £1,415, 670kg Lim to £1,355 and 630kg Lim to £1,325. G Reid, Armagh 780kg Ch to £1380, 630kg Lim to £1,360, 800kg Ch to £1,355 and 700kg Ch to £1,300. P Turbitt, Ballygawley 660kg Lim to £1,375, 740kg Lim to £1,350 and 610kg Lim to £1,320. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 650kg Ch. to £1350 and 660kg Ch. to £1330. Hiram Robinson Fivemiletown 630kg Ch to £1,350. Wm Martin, Caledon 610kg Lim to £1,290.

MED WEIGHHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: A and N Gervais, Clogher 500kg Lim to £1,090. M A Donnelly, Clogher 470kg Lim to £1,085 and 470kg Lim to £1,050. R Doragh, Cookstown 500kg Daq to £1,085 and 470kg Daq to £955. K S A Mills, Omagh 500kg Sim to £1,085. C Beattie, Fintona 480kg Ch to £1,045. R Martin, Portadown 460kg Lim to £1,030 and 490kg AA to £990. J Crawford, Maguiresbridge 440kg Lim to £1,020. J and W Dilworth, Dungannon 440kg Ch to £1,015 450kg Ch to £965 and 450kg Sim to £955. S and C Monaghan, Cookstown 430kg Lim to £995. T and J Finlay, Ballygawley 460kg Lim to £950. B West, Fermanagh 440kg Lim to £940. E McCaffery, Tempo 450kg AA to £940.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: K S A Mills, Omagh 400kg Sim to £965. J Crawford, Maguiresbridge 400kg Lim to £955. E McCaffery, Tempo 400kg AA to £940, 350kg AA to £890 and 350kg AA to £820. I Harkness, Cookstown 340kg Ch to £800. J and Dilworth, Dungannon 320kg Ch to £790, 350kg Lim to £775, 330kg Lim to £750 and 330kg Ch to £705.

STORE HEIFERS: A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,290 for a 620kg Ch, £1,185 for a 610kg Ch, £1,150 for a 560kg Ch and £1,065 for a 540kg Ch to I S Farrell, Fivemiletown. G Brodison, Stewartstown 610kg Ch to £1,235, 570kg Lim to £1,175, 590kg Ch to £1,130 and 550kg Ch to £1,110. F Flynn, Fermanagh 570kg Ch to £1,225, 580kg Ch to £1195, 620kg Ch to £1,180 and 520kg Lim to £1,105. F McGirr, Clogher 520kg Ch to £1,195. P McGinley, Eskra 500kg Lim to £1,195. D K Crawford, Beragh 660kg Her to £1,195. Des Wilson, Clogher 590kg Chars to £1,160 twice. P McAleer, Pomeroy 540kg Ch to £1,095.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: P McCann, SMX 480kg Lim to £1,130, 440kg Ch to £960 and 470kg Lim to £940. F McGirr, Clogher 480kg Lim to £1,095, 480kg Ch to £1,025 and 440kg Lim to £940. O Cairns, Ballygawley 500kg Daq to £1,080. P McGinley, Eskra 480kg Lim to £1,070. J A Watson, Portadown 440kg Ch to £985. B West, Fermanagh 460kg Ch to £970 and 470kg Ch to £925 D K Crawford, Beragh 490kg AA to £965. M McGirr, Tempo 420kg Ch to £960 and 420kg Ch to £910. P McAleer, Pomeroy 440kg Ch to £955. P Potter, Middletown 470kg Lim to £950 B Doherty, Clogher 430kg Lim to £920.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: M McGirr, Tempo 400kg Ch to £905 and 380kg Lim to £830. P McCann, SMX 360kg Ch to £835. B O’Donnell, Galbally 390kg Lim to £830 and 400kg Lim to £775. I Harkness, Cookstown 370kg Ch to £780 and 310kg Sim to £570. B Doherty, Clogher 340kg Ch to £680. V Darren, Castlederg 330kg Lim to £670 and 300kg Lim to £595. J A Watson, Portadown 310kg AA to £665. P McGinley, Eskra 370kg Ch to £660.

WEANLINGS: A very strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,100 for a 500kg Ch and £950 for a 460kg Ch to J McDaid, Ederney. M/S J A and E Downey, Dungannon sold 520kg AA to £1,080, 500kg Ch to £1,000 and 460kg Ch to £970. T J Aiken, Kesh 460kg Ch to £1,010, 360kg Lim to £930, 320kg Lim to £920 and 380kg Ch to £915. P McClave, Rosslea 430kg Lim to £985 and 380kg Lim to £910. S Fox, Omagh 470kg Lim to £970. B O’Donnell, Galbally 400kg Ch to £950. M McGuone, Pomeroy 350kg Ch to £945. E McGirr, Fintona 450kg Lim to £920. F McDonald, Carrickmore 380kg Ch to £920. S McCaffery, Fermanagh 330kg B/B to £910.

WEANLING HEIFERS: P T Hughes, Killyman 410kg Lim to £890. M Gallagher, Omagh 340kg Lim to £835. Fivemiletown producer 390kg Ch to £830 and 410kg Ch to £800. S Kelly, Carrickmore 400kg Ch to £825, 420kg Ch to £790, 350kg Lim to £775 and 350kg Ch to £750. P McElroy, Clogher 380kg Lim to £825 and 340kg Ch to £775. P Mulligan, Newtownbutler 360kg Ch to £815. T Cassidy, Augher 420kg Ch to £780, 360kg Ch to £775 and 370kg Ch to £750. J McDaid, Ederney 400kg Ch to £780. S McCaffery, Fermanagh 360kg Lim to £765 and 310kg Ch to £750. K Maguire, Derrylin 380kg AA to £755. N McDonagh, Fivemiletown 370kg Ch to £755. P McConnell, Clogher 310kg Ch to £750.

DAIRY CATTLE: A larger entry this week sold to £1,320, £1,275 and £1,020 for calved heifers from J I McFarland, Omagh, M Connelly, Rosslea £1,270 and £1,215 for calved heifers. Loughgilly producer £1,260 and £1,040 for calved heifers. N McGarvey, Sixmilecross £1,250 and £1,140 for calved heifers. Newtownstewart producer £1,110 and £930 for calved heifers. G McNeice, Middletown £990 for calved cow. J Greaves, Derrylin £920 for calved cow.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another large entry this week again sold easily to a brisk demand with Sean Mohan, Brookeborough selling an 06 cow and twin calves to £2,070. F G Flynn, Cooneen sold second calver and heifer calf to £1,835 and 09 cow and bull calf to £1,615. D L Stinson, Dungannon £1,800 for heifer and heifer calf. M Trimble, Middletown £1,700 for second calf and bull calf £1,660 for heifer and bull calf and £1,575 for second calver and bull calf. Peader Rice, Newry £1,510 for second calver and bull calf and £1,340 for heifer and heifer calf. Gortavoy Farms, Pomeroy £1,490 for second calver and heifer calf. Pomeroy producer £1,235 and £1,200 for heifers and heifer calves and £1,200 for 2010 cow and heifer calf. N Ewing, Dungannon £1,175 for 08 cow and bull calf. Several other outfits sold from £1,045.

Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £1,425 and £1,200. Brian Rafferty, Pomeroy £1,305. Eugene Fee, Fivemiletown £1,275 and £1,250. F and M Flynn, Rosslea £1,210. Special entry Saturday, May 6th 5 Simmentals x Limousins heifers with calves at foot for local producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A large entry sold to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £475 for a Ch to K Beattie, Lisnaskea, Clogher producer £440 for Lim. J Kelly, Dungannon £405 for AA. S J Kelly, Dungannon £380 and £300 for AAs. Hillside Dairy Farms Ltd, Omagh £345 for B/B. L Cooper, Castlederg £340, £320 and £300 for Chars. I V Hawkes, Omagh £325, £305 and £295 for AAs.

HEIFERS: J Duffy, Greysteel £460 for Ch. Richard Moore, Fermanagh £340 for B/B. Hillside Dairy Farms Ltd, Omagh £340, £330, £325 and £300 for B/Bs.

REARED BULLS: E Cassidy, Rosslea £790 for Ch. S Lagan, Moneymore £790, £700, £590 and £585 for Chars. J Kelly, Pomeroy £720 and £675 for Limousins, £635 and £600 for Simmentals. A McGirr, Ballygawley £705 for Lim. G Askin, Ballygawley £670 for Her. J Duffy, Greysteel £650, £600 and £530 for Limousins. P McGirr, Ballygawley £605 for Lim. S Askin, Ballygawley £600 for Her.

REARED HEIFERS: P Conway, Omagh £800 for Lim and £765 for Ch. M Rafferty, Cappagh £780 twice for Daqs and £700 for Ch. J Kelly, Pomeroy £720 for Lim and £600 for Daq. S Lagan, Moneymore £595, £545 and £500 for Chars. K Mitchell, Beragh £590 and £580 for B/Bs. E McGrade, Trillick £575 for Lim. P Slevin, Dromore £545 for Ch.