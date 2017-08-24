Strong entry of 2,050 sheep at Markethill Mart

An entry of 2,050 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 23rd August returned a slightly easier trade for fat sheep however store lambs and cull ewe trade was steady.

Heavy lambs sold from £86 to £90 each with a top of £93.50 each with good quality pens selling from 340p to a top of 359p per kilo for 26 kilos at £93.50 each.

Middleweight lambs sold steadily from 350p to 363p with a top of 386p for 21.5 kilos at £83 each.

Store lamb trade was firm. Light stores sold from 380p to 430p per kilo with a top of 466p for 20 lambs 10.3 kilos at £48 each from a Kilcoo farmer followed by 365p for 10 kilos at £46.50 for a Hilltown producer. Stronger stores sold from 370p to 393p per kilo for 17.7 kilos at £69.50 each.

Another large entry of cull ewes. First quality sold from £70 to £93 each. Plainer ewes sold from £45 to £60 each.

In the breeding ring top price for hoggets £158. Several pens from £130 to £155 each. Rams sold to a top of £330 each with others at £290, £270 and £260 each.

HEAVY LAMBS: Gilford farmer: 26k, £93.50; Kilkeel farmer: 25k, £88.50, 353p; Lisnadill farmer: 25k, £88, 352p; Tassagh farmer: 25k, £87, 348p; Armagh farmer: 25.7k, £88, 342p; Middletown farmer: 25.8k, £88, 341p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS: Newtownhamilton farmer: 21.5k, £83, 386p; Armagh farmer: 24k, £87, 363p; Donacloney farmer: 21.2k, £76.50, 361p; Tandragee farmer: 23.7k, £85.50, 361p; Belleeks farmer: 22.6k, £80, 354p; Magheralin farmer: 22.2k, £78.50, 354p; Portadown farmer: 23.1k, £81.50, 353p.

STRONG STORES: Newtownhamilton farmer: 17.7k, £69.50, 393p; Clontigora farmer: 19k, £74.50, 392p; Loughgilly farmer: 17.4k, £68, 391p; Rostrevor farmer: 17.2k, £65.50, 381p; Armagh farmer: 18k, £68.50, 381p; Keady farmer: 17.8k, £67, 377p; Dungannon farmer: 18.2k, £68.50, 376p.

LIGHT STORES: Kilcoo farmer: 10.3k, £48, 466p; Hilltown farmer: 10k, £46.50, 465p; Hilltown farmer: 13.5k, £56, 415p; Loughgilly farmer: 16.4k, £67.50, 410p; Newry farmer: 16.6k, £67.50, 407p; Hilltown farmer: 12.4k, £50, 403p; Caledon farmer: 15.5k, £62.50, 403p.