Strong seasonal entry of quality cattle at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Another good strong seasonal entry of quality cattle on Monday 30th January met a flying trade with a good ring of buyers with some very good prices, more quality stock is required to meet demand.

Heifers selling to £550 for 240kg (£2.29 per kg), bullocks selling to £640 for 266kgs (£2.40 per kg) with fat cows selling to £1,025.

Heifers: Magherafelt producer 240kg, £550; Magherafelt producer 362kg, £540; Garvagh producer 300kg, £525; 272kg, £605; Swatragh producer 358kg, £720; Magherafelt producer 404kg, £690; 438kg, £740; 434kg, £760; 412kg, £665; 316kg, £550.

Bullocks: Magherafelt producer 266kg, £640; 264kg, £590; 266kg, £640; 342kg, £785; Swatragh producer 476kg, £935; Magherafelt producer 314kg, £540; 452kg, £750; Magherafelt producer 340kg, £610; 344kg, £595; Garvagh producer 280kg, £615; 336kg, £610; 334kg, £690; Swatragh producer 546kg, £1,145; Claudy producer 612kg, £1,140; 628kg, £1,190; 600kg, £1,175; Magherafelt producer 446kg, £750; 514kg, £870; 594kg, £990.

Sheep: Another excellent entry of 850 sheep at Swatragh on Saturday 28th January witnessed a solid lamb trade. Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £82.00 each to a top rate of £83.50, middleweight lambs sold to £81.80 for 23.5kg and fat ewes sold to £86.00 with over 150 on offer.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer 15 lambs 24.5kg at 83.50 = 341p; Claudy producer 40 lambs 26.5kg at £83.50 = 315p; Randalstown producer 14 lambs 25kg at £83.20 = 333p; Moneymore producer 1 lamb 27kg at £83.00 = 307p; Magherafelt producer 1 lamb 25kg at 82.80 = 331p; Dungiven producer 14 lambs 24kg at 82.80 = 345p; Swatragh producer 5 lambs 25kg at 82.80 = 331p; Randalstown producer 15 lambs 27kg at £82.60 = 306p; Bellaghy producer 20 lambs 24.5kg at £82.40 = 336p; Ballymoney producer 15 lambs 25kg at £82.20 = 329p; Portglenone producer 16 lambs 24.5kg at 82.20 = 336p; Cookstown producer 2 lambs 25kg at 82.00 = 328p.

Middleweight lambs: Portglenone producer 10 lambs 23.5kg at 81.80 =348p; Dungiven producer 42 lambs 23.75kg at 80.00 = 337p; Claudy producer 16 lambs 22.25kg at 78.20 = 351p; Magherafelt producer 5 lambs 23.5kg at 79.50 = 338p.

Ewes: Magherafelt producer 1 Texel at 86.00.