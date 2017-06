Strong trade at Dungannon sees steers sell to £1,375

A very strong trade at Dungannon Mart saw steers sell to £1,375 for 665kg Char (207.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,265 for 630kg Limousin (201.00); fat cows sold to £1,200 for 775kg Aberdeen Angus (155.00); dropped calves peaked at £435 for a Daq bull and heifer calves sold to £380 for a Daq heifer; weanlings topped at £960 for 430kg Charolais steer (224.00) and weanling heifers sold to £795 for 400kg Limousin (198.00).

STEERS: Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1,375, 665kg Charolais (207.00) presented by F McNally, £1,305, 590kg Lim (221.00), £1,235, 595kg Charolais (208.00); J Cooke £1,345, 635kg Limousin (212.00), £1,285, 605kg Limousin (212.00); D Starrett £1,340, 635kg Limousin (211.00), £1,340, 620kg Limousin (216.00), £1,330, 650kg Simmental (205.00), £1,280, 605kg Lim (212.00), £1,260, 600kg Limousin (210.00), £1,255, 570kg Daq (220.00); A Cush £1,055, 480kg British Blue (220.00); J O’Neill £950, 440kg Daq (216.00), £940, 410kg Daq (229.00), £875, 360kg Daq (243.00), £855, 335kg Daq (255.00); G McStay £925, 425kg Hereford (218.00), £920, 420kg Limousin (219.00), £885, 385kg Hereford (230.00), £810, 370kg Hereford (219.00); Riverview Farms £850, 370kg Limousin (230.00), £835, 355kg Limousin (235.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices peaked at £1,265, 630kg Lim (201.00) presented by E Boland, £1,220, 605kg Limousin (202.00); K Fox £1,195, 500kg Charolais (239.00); Mountview Cattle £900, 380kg Shorthorn (237.00), £840, 405kg Charolais (207.00), £835, 380kg Charolais (220.00), £795, 345kg Limousin (230.00), £785, 350kg Simmental (224.00); J Cavanagh £840, 370kg Charolais (227.00), £830, 360kg Charolais (231.00), £810, 360kg Charolais (225.00), £790, 375kg Charolais (211.00), £760, 360kg Charolais (212.00); R Parr £795, 375kg Aberdeen Angus (212.00); R Cuddy £655, 290kg Simmental (226.00).

Far cows sold to £1,200, 775kg Aberdeen Angus (155.00) presented by S Casey; A Haddock £745, 545kg Limousin (137.00).

DROPPED CALVES: Dropped calves sold sharply to peak at £435 Daq bull presented by S Johnston, £435 Daq bull; J and G Faulkner £305 British Blue bull; D McGahan £305 Limousin bull, £290 Limousin bull; S McAlister £290 Hereford bull, £270 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; L and M Morton £270 Simmental bull; S Magennis £220 Lim bull; H Irwin £210 Aberdeen Angus bull; reared Friesian bull calves sold from £130 to £435; meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £380 Daq heifer presented by S Johnston, £360 Daq heifer; N Willis £300 Limousin bull, £255 Limousin heifer; P Robinson £295 Simmental heifer; C McDonald £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 AA heifer, £235 x 2 AA heifers.

WEANLINGS: A small entry of weanlings saw prices peak at £960, 430kg Charolais steer (223.00) presented by G Litter, £890, 415kg Aberdeen Angus (215.00); L Nimmons £895, 375kg Limousin (238.00); R Walker £885, 350kg Lim (254.00), £880, 350kg Limousin (253.00), £650, 250kg Limousin (262.00); M McVeigh £875, 340kg Charolais (257.00); G O’Neill £850, 350kg Limousin (243.00), £815, 360kg Limousin (227.00), £800, 335kg Limousin (240.00), £785, 315kg Limousin (250.00), £775, 330kg Limousin (233.00); weanling heifers peaked at £795, 400kg Limousin (198.00) presented by R McGuigan; E Glasgow £695, 310kg Daq (224.00); K McGuigan £630, 295kg Aberdeen Angus (212.00).