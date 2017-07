Strong trade for cattle at Markethill

An entry of 780 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 29th July sold in an exceptionally strong trade for all classes of cattle.

570 store and beef cattle sold in an outstanding demand. Forward heifers selling the best ever trade to a top of £281 per 100 kilos for 580k Lim heifer at £1630 sold by a Portaferry farmer followed by £255 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1420 for a Portaferry farmer. All good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £210 to £249 per 100 kilos. In all 107 heavy heifers averaged 565k and averaged £1140 each (£202 per 100 kilos). Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £238 for 500k at £1190. Lightweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £234 for a 360k Blonde at £845 from a Rathfriland producer.

Forward heifers: Portaferry farmer 580k £1630 £281.00; Portaferry farmer 556k £1420 £255.00; Portaferry farmer 532k £1325 £249.00; Portaferry farmer 544k £1330 £244.00; Altmackin farmer 528k £1290 £244.00; Belleks farmer 556k £1320 £237.00; Collone farmer 594k £13900 £234.00; Cullyhanna farmer 590k £1370 £232.00; Portaferry farmer 580k £1335 £230.00.

Middleweight heifers: Portaferry farmer 500k £1190 £238.00; Portaferry farmer 500k £1180 £236.00; Dromore farmer 464k £1050 £226.00; Rathfriland farmer 446k £1000 £224.00; Keady farmer 446k £985 £221.00; Dromore farmer 488k £1075 £220.00; Altmackin farmer 448k £1075 £220.00; Lisburn farmr 412k £905 £220.00.

Lightweight heifers: Rathfriland farmer 362k £845 £234.00; Rathfriland farmer 358k £800 £224.00; Rathfriland farmer 386k £850 £220.00; Lisburn farmer 372k £810 £218.00; Lisburn farmer 376k £815 £217.00; Moy farmer 372k £800 £215.00; Rathfriland farmer 314k £675 £215.00; Dungannon farmer 390k £835 £214.00.

BULLOCKS

Forward bullocks sold up to £1650 and from £200 to £239 per 100 kilos for a 584k Char at £1395 from a Portadown farmer followed by £234 for 650k Angus bullock at £1530 from a Hilltown farmer. Main demand from £200 to £224 per 100 kilos. In all 182 heavy bullocks including friesians averaged at 595k at £1140 (192 per 100 kilos). Middleweights steers sold from £200 to £234 for a 458k at £1070 from a Loughgall farmer with lightweight steers to £235 for 342k at £805 from a Crossmaglen producer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold readily from £160 to £183 per 100 kilos paid for a 564k at £1030 from a Magherfelt producer. Top price Friesian was £1100 for 630k at £174 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks: Portadown farmer 584k £1395 £239.00; Hilltown farmer 654k £1530 £234.00; Jerrettspass farmer 556k £1245 £224.00; Poyntzpass farmer 628k £1405 £224.00; Hilltown farmer 692k £1540 £223.00; Tandragee farmer 614k £1365 £222.00; Armagh farmer 584k £1295 £222.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 510k £1130 £222.00; Armagh farmer 554k £1225 £221.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Loughgall farmer 458k £1070 £234.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k £930 £230.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 494k £1130 £229.00; Katesbridge farmer 412k £940 £228.00; Katesbridge farmer 420k £950 £226.00; Loughgall farmer 462k £1045 £226.00; Jerrettspass farmer 422k £950 £225.00; Armagh farmer 496k £1115 £224.00; Katesbridge farmer 446k £1000 £224.00.

Friesian bullocks: Magherafelt farmer 564k £1030 £183.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 600k £1070 £178.00; Portadown farmer 556k £990 £178.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 632k £1100 £174.00; Richhill farmer 572k £990 3173.00; Magherfelt farmer 584k £1005 £172.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 570k £980 £172.00; Tynan farmer 654k £1120 £171.00.

Lightweight bullocks: Crossmaglen farmer 342k £805 £235.00; Moy farmer 378k £880 £233.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 398k £900 £226.00; Crossmaglen farmer 356k £805 £226.00; Crossmaglen farmer 380k £855 £225.00; Loughgall farmer 370k £820 £222.00; Crossmaglen farmer 368k £815 £221.00; Crossmaglen farmer 360k £765 £212.00.

WEANLINGS

160 weanlings sold in a steady demand. Light male weanlings sold from £250 to £303 per 100 kilos for 330k at £1000. Stronger males sold to £242 per 100 kilos for 436k at £1055 for a Lurgan farmer and up to £1185 for 540k at £218 per 100 kilos from an Armagh farmer. Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £200 to £263 per 100 kilos for 346k Char at £910 from an Armagh farmer.

Strong male weanlings: Portadown farmer 436k £1055 £242.00; Armagh farmer 500k £1150 £230.00; Poyntzpass farmer 406k £900 £222.00; Markethill farmer 490k £1050 £214.00; Armagh farmer 544k £1185 £219.00; Milford farmer 512k £1080 £211.00.

Light male weanlings: Collone farmer 330k £1000 £303.00; Collone farmer 345k £1000 £290.00; Collone farmer 365k £1000 £274.00; Newry farmer 190k £510 £268.00; Moy farmer 294k £770 £261.00; Newry farmer 234k £595 £254.00; Tassagh farmer 316k £835 £264.00; Dungannon farmer 318k £820 £257.00; Armagh farmer 390k £1000 £256.00.

Heifer weanlings: Armagh farmer 346k £910 £263.00; Markethill farmer 324k £805 £248.00; Belleeks farmer 360k £870 £242.00; Armagh farmer 342k £820 £240.00; Markethill farmer 332k £790 £238.00; Belleeks farmer 368k £855 £232.00; Belleeks farmer 348k £800 £230.00; Markethill farmer 346k £795 £230.00.

70 lots in the sucklers sold in a steady demand. Good quality outfits sold to £1720 for a Char cow and bull calf, others sold from £1600, £1490 and £1450, several more £1200 to £1440 each.