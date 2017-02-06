Strong trade for cattle at Plumbridge Mart

A strong trade for cattle at the opening sale in Plumbridge with the top price of £990 for a 470kg bullock.
Sample prices for heifers: R J Keys 300kg/£950, 310kg/£740, 340kg/£690, 270kg/£650, Coyle Bros 310kg/£805, 330kg/£770, 270kg/£710, I Warnock 370kg/£790, E Houston 300kg/£720, 350kg/£690, 350kg/£670, R J Sproule 360kg/£840, 350kg/£720 x 2, 320kg/£700.
Bullocks: Patterson Bros 300kg/£750, 280kg/£725, 300kg/£710, 320kg/£695, 260kg/£670, R J Keys 340kg /£790, 320kg/£815, 330kg/£810, Coyle Bros 340kg/£885, 270kg/£730, R Scott 330kg/£805, 280kg/£620, K Kelly 470kg/£990.