Strong trade for cull cows at Markethill

An entry of 105 cull cows at Markethill on 8th August continued to sell in a very strong trade.

Beef bred cows sold from £140 to £171 per 100 kilos for 668k at £1140. Top price £1400 for a 960k Hereford. Fleshed friesians from £120 to £139 per 100 kilos for 746k at £1035. Top price friesians £1220 for 920k at £132 per 100 kilos. Second quality from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 668k £1140 £171.00; Armagh farmer 718k £1205 £168.00; Collone farme 652k £1065 £163.00; Keady farmer 796k £1265 £159.00; Dromore farmer 776k £1220 £157.00; Dromore farmer 778k £1180 £152.00; Armagh farmer 688k £1030 £150.00; Newry farmer 816k £1190 £146.00; Markethill farmer 960k £1400 £146.00; Collone farmer 878k £1270 £145.00;

Friesian cull cows

Loughgilly farmer 746k £1035 £139.00; Cullyhanna farmer 922k £1220 £132.00; Newry farmer 830k £1055 £127.00; Tassagh farmer 692k £875 £126.00; Newry faremr 772k £965 £125.00; Kilkeel farmer 690k £840 £122.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 752k £915 £122.00; Kilkeel farmer 772k £925 £120.00;

CALVES

170 lots in the calf ring. Good quality bulls sold from £300 to £370 for a BB. Heifers from £260 to £360 paid for a Lim. Stronger reared calves sold from £500 to £685 paid for a Char bull.

Bull calves

BB £370; Ch £365; Lim £360; Her £360; Ch £340; Her £340; Ch £300;

Heifer calves

Lim £360; Lim £315; BB £290; Her £285; BB £280; Her £270; BB £260.