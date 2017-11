Stronger demand for cattle at Saintfield

There was another great show at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield with stronger demand in all sections.

FAT COWS: Selling to a top of £1653 for 870Kg Daq £190Kg.

Leading prices: Ballywalter producer Daqs 870Kg £190 £1653, 890Kg £159 £1415, Lim 780Kg £142 £1107, Castlewellan producers BB 700Kg £174 £1218, Sim 670Kg £141 £944, BB 660Kg £135 £891,Lim 650Kg £122 £793,Lim 560Kg £125 £700, Downpatrick producers Sims 830Kg £138 £1145, 740Kg £140 £1036, Lim 710Kg £130 £923, BB 720Kg £126 £907, Sim 600Kg £138 £828,AA 620Kg £116 £719, Newtownards producer Daq 810Kg £134 £1085,Lim 620Kg £120 £744, Crossgar producers Sal 740Kg £105 £777, Sal 690Kg £110 £759, Sal 690Kg £102 £703, Sal 700Kg £100 £700, Sal 680Kg £100 £680, BB 570Kg £117 £666, Killyleagh producer Hol 750Kg £99 £742, Greyabbey producer Lim 510Kg £142 £724, Hillsborough producer Fr 590Kg £116 £684,AA 560Kg £120 £672.

Heifers sold to a top of £1155 for 700Kg Her.

Leading prices: Saintfield producer Hers 700Kg £1155, 630Kg £1015, 550Kg £900, 590Kg £900, Bangor producer BB’s 540Kg £1000, 480Kg £940, 530Kg £915,510Kg £890, 480Kg £850, 480Kg £820, 530Kg £820, 470Kg £745, Downpatrick producers Lim 510Kg £1000, Chars 270Kg £710,330Kg £710, 310Kg £705, 320Kg £695,330Kg £600, AA 450Kg £690, Killinchy producer Lims 470Kg £990,470Kg £880, 450Kg £865, Downpatrick producers Lims 480Kg £930, 520Kg £915, 540Kg £855, 490Kg £825,Ch 290Kg £675, Lisburn producer Lims 410Kg £775, 360Kg £700, Ch 270Kg £595, Comber producer Lim 460Kg £760, Portaferry producer Lims 440Kg £750, 410Kg £735, 390Kg £720, 420Kg £720, 420Kg £700, 400Kg £685, 360Kg £675, Millisle producer Shb 470Kg £700, Shb 450Kg £700, Castlewellan producer Daq 370Kg £700, Lim 360Kg £680.

Bullocks sold to a top of £1250 for 610Kg Ch.

Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Ch 610Kg £1250,Lim 500Kg £1125, Ch 530Kg £1110, Lim 500Kg £1000,Ch 420Kg £960, Kircubbin producer BB 500Kg £1185,Lim 560Kg £1090, Lisburn producer Lims 560Kg £1135, 510Kg £1130,490Kg £1120,460Kg £1080, 450Kg £1065, Daq 440Kg £1025, Ch 500Kg £990, Downpatrick producers Lims 580Kg £1120, 590Kg £1100, 530Kg £1080, AA 600Kg £1070, 550Kg £1050 540Kg £1040, 510Kg £1020, 590Kg £1010, AA 480Kg £1000, AA 520Kg £970, Sim 480Kg £970, Ch 510Kg £955, Ch 440Kg £940, Crossgar producer Ch 490Kg £1110,Lims 470Kg £1090, 480Kg £1070, 520Kg £1065, 470Kg £1060, 470Kg £1050, 480Kg £1015,450Kg £1000, 410Kg £990, Chars 480Kg £980, 490Kg £980, Comber producer Sim 680Kg £1100, BB 600Kg £1080, Lim 530Kg £1030, Lim 530Kg £980, BB 570Kg £950, Bangor producer BB 550Kg £1055, BB 560Kg £980,BB 560Kg £950, BB 560Kg £940, Greyabbey producer Lim 530Kg £1050.

Dropped calves sold to a top of £545 for Ch Bull calf.