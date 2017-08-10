Stronger trade for fat lambs at Markethill

An entry of 2050 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, August 9, returned a noticeably stronger trade for fat lambs. Store lamb trade was steady. Cull ewe was steady however breeding sheep sold in a slower demand.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £88 to £92.50 each with a top of £93 each. Top rate of 382p per kilo was paid for 24.2kilos at £92.50 each. The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged 24.8kilos @ £90.50 each for 365p per kilo.

Middleweight lambs sold in a very firm demand with good quality Pens selling from 370p to a top of 410p per kilo paid for 23.3kilos at £95.50 followed by 400p per kilo for 22.1 kilos @ £88.50 each.

Light store lambs sold to a top of 424p per kilo for 13.2kilos at £56 each for an Omagh farmer. All good quality stores sold steadily from 385p to 413p per kilo with stronger store lambs selling from 350p to 394p per kilo for 17kilos at £67.each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £70 to £92 each and second quality from £50 to £65 each.

Prices for breeding hoggets were eased with a top of £167 each. Main demand for suitable pens sold from £140 to £165 each.

Heavy lambs: Middletown farmer 24.2k £92.50 382p; Richhill farmer 24k £89 371p; Tullyglush farmer 25k £92 368p; Kilkeel farmer 24k £88 367p; Markethill farmer 25k £91 364p; Armagh farmer 24.5k £89 363p; Glenanne farmer 24k £87 363p.

Middleweight lambs: Lislea farmer 23.3k £95.50 410p; Moira farmer 22.1k £88.50 400p; Jerrettspass farmer 23.2k £92.50 399p; Tandragee farmer 22.6k £86.80 384p; Loughbrickland farmer 22.7k £87 383p; Mayobridge farmer 23k £88 383p; Middletown farmer 22.5k £86 382p; Glenanne farmer 22k £84 382p; Crossmaglen farmer 21k £80 381p; Whitecross farmer 22.5k £85.50 380p.

Stores: Omagh farmer 13.2k £56 424p; Omagh 13.2k £56 424p; Hilltown farmer 12.1k £50 413p; Mullabawn farmer 12.4k £51 411p; Cullyhanna farmer 12.2k £50 409p; Hilltown farmer 16.3k £66 404p; Gortin farmer 15.8k £63.50 401p; Brookeborough farmer 16.7k £66.50 398p.