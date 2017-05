Suckler cows sell to £1,810 at Lisahally Mart

At Lisahally Mart there was an excellent entry of stock which sold to a packed ringside.

Bullocks sold to £1,150 for 620kg, heifers sold to £1,050 for 600kg, suckler cows sold to £1,810 and fat cows sold to £1,410 for 930kg.

BULLOCKS: Daniel Wade £1,150/620kg, £1,150/610kg, S Rafferty £1,140/580kg, £1,120/420kg, £1,105/420kg, Thomas Conway £1,015/450kg, £970/460kg, £895/430kg, £880/410kg, David Smyth £1,015/650kg, £895/590kg, Mervyn Townley £965/460kg, C Harper £950/450kg, £940/430kg, James Donaldson £870/470kg, Brendan Deery £850/470kg, T Conway £830/410kg, W and M Dickson £830/500kg, Martin McCloskey £805/450kg, Joseph Feeney £800/420kg, Mervyn Townley £790/390kg, £785/380kg, £775/360kg, £750/370kg, T Conway £755/320kg, Gerard McWilliams £695/340kg, £695/330kg, £680/390kg, Terence Milligan £630/290kg, Ronald Campbell £620/330kg, James Neely £610/280k.

HEIFERS: Aubrey McKelvey £1,050/600kg, C Dillon £1,025/580kg, £1,010/480kg, £1,005/460kg, K Lynch £1,000/450kg, £990/430kg, James Hassan £870/390kg, £855/440kg, £845/390kg, Cecil McIlwaine £860/380kg, N and R Farms £820/470kg, £800/450kg, S Daly £820/380kg, £800/390kg, £790/350kg, James and Patrick McGaughey £800/420kg, Aubrey McKelvey £800/380kg, F Kerr £810/360kg, £800/380kg, M Moore £795/370kg, C McIlwaine £790/340kg, Aidan McLaughlin £780/340kg, Roy and Jason £780/360kg, N and R Farms £780/410kg, £775/480kg, £705/410kg, £700/30kg, £700/420kg, M Moore £765/340kg, James Donaldson £760/420kg, Roy and Jason Hamilton £700/320kg, £620/270kg, Blackiston Houston Est £620/330kg.

SUCKLER COWS: R Hancock £1,810, £1,800, £1,750, £1,720, £1,700, £1,690, £1,680, £1,680, £1,680, £1,670, £1,650, £1,600, £1,570, £1,500, £1500, £1,470, £1,440, £1,380, £1,380, £1,380, G Lynch £1140

FAT COWS: R Hancock £1,410/930kg, Robert Devine £1,060.80/680kg, Ronald Campbell £1,033.50/650kg, W Hamilton £1,026.60/870kg, G Lynch £821.10/510kg, Thomas Proctor £649/590kg, Albert Lamrock £600/500kg, Gerard Doherty £571.20/510kg.