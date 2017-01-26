Suckler heifers sell to £1680 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Just short of 300 head on Friday saw a top of £1680 for a Charolais heifer with a Lim heifer calf at foot from a Kilcoo farmer.

A big entry of 102 quality weanlings sold to £950 for a Kilkeel farmer.

Just a few examples: A Saintfield farmer sold a pen of quality Ch males and females as follows: 370k at £780, 324k at £755, 310k at £640, 300k at £635, 318k at £725, 326k at £600 etc. Tullyframe farmer: 370k at £770. Aghaderg farmer: 170k at £390, 334k at £730. Kilcoo farmer: 290k at £700, 270k at £625. Altnadue farmer: 300k at £670, 286k at £660. Millford farmer: 268k at £640, 264k at £625 and 234k at £560.

Store heifers sold to £910 for 422k from an Annalong farm with £865 paid for a 438k animal from the same farm.

A Keady farmer sold 424k at £830 (twice). Sheepbridge farmer: 358k at £710 etc.

Quality bullocks were in excellent demand eg, Kilkeel farmer: 514k at £1060. Dromara farmer: 518k at £1060, 536k at £1050, 568k at £1020 and 528k at £1000. Ballykeel farmer: 582k at £1040.

A 15 month old Angus bullock from Dromara weighing 434k sold at £930. Dropped calves sold to £475 for an Angus bull only a few months old from Upper Crossgar.

Seven Angus bulls from this farmer sold at £475, £470, £470, £470, £470, £460, £455 and £450. Castlewellan farmer: 2 Angus bulls at £400 each and another lot at £350. An Armagh farmer sold a Lim heifer at £260. Derrylecka farmer: Sim bulls at £330, £290, £280 and £280. Castlevennon farmer: £265, £255 and £240. Dromore farmer: Her bulls to £310.

A larger entry of sheep on Tuesday evening saw hoggets sell to £88 for 27k Texels from Warrenpoint. 31k hoggets from Dromara sold at £87. 26.5k from Kilkeel sold at £86. 29.5k hogget from Corbett sold at £85.50. 29.5k lot from Castlewellan at £85. 28.5k from Donaghcloney sold at £85.

FAT EWES: Kilkeel farmer: £87. Ballymartin farmer: 2 lots at £85 each. Kilcoo farmer: £84. Corbally farmer: £80. Newcastle and Tandragee farmer: £75. Kilcoo farmer: £73 and £72.