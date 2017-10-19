Suckler stock sell to £1,420 at Rathfriland Co-Op

One of the largest entries of cattle this autumn at Rathfriland Co-Op saw almost 100% clearance of stock.

128 bullocks sold to £1,215 for a Hereford 618k from Castlewellan.

Many quality bullocks sold from £1,000 up.

Store heifers sold to £1,060 for 590k Stabiliser from Clanmaghery.

A 550k Hereford sold at £1,050 from the same farm.

A tremendous entry of weanlings cleared up to £900 twice from Brookvale and Cabra farms.

A Lurgan farmer sold 28 mostly Charolais male and females to 257p/k with others from 240-254p/k.

A Glenloughlin farmer sold 4 Aberdeen Angus at 250p/k.

A powerful entry of quality fat cows sold to £1,080 twice for a 704k Limousin from Moira and 824k Hereford from Lurgan.

Holstein cows to £985 or a 790k lot from Kilkeel.

Suckler stock sold to £1,420 for a cow with twin heifer calves from Drumaness.

Dropped calves sold to £430, £420 and £410 for three heifer calves from Castlewellan.

DROPPED CALVES

Castlewellan farmer: Shorthorn, Belgian Blue and Limousin heifer calves, £430, £420 and £410. Fedney farmer: Charolais male at £320. Rathfriland farmer: Swedish Red £300, £285, £285. Dromore farmer: Hereford bulls £285, £280 and £250. Newry farmer: £305. Garvaghy farmer: pen of Aberdeen Angus £270, £260, £230 etc. Quilly farmer: Heredford £260 and £220.

WEANLINGS

Ribadoo farmer: 238k at £605 = 254p/k, 318k at £735 and 406k at £815. Lurgan farmer: 28 mostly Charolais, 196k at £505 = 258p/k, 170k at £435 = 256p/k, 220k at £560 = 255p/k, 212k at £520 = 245p/k, 196k at £480 = 245p/k, 308k at £740 = 240p/k, 316k at £390 etc. Glenloughlin farmer: 156k at £390 = 250p/k twice, 172k at £430 = 250p/k twice. Moira farmer: 256k at £630 = 246p/k. Dromore farmer: 336k at £740, 284k at £650, 246k at £500. Ballymartin farmer: 314k at £690. Banbridge farmer: 284k at £700, 254k at £540. Loughorne farmer: 382k at £800, 420k at £850, 400k at £830, 344k at £720. Brookvale farmer: 458k at £900, 460k at £900.

FAT AND SUCKLER COWS

While suckler outfits sold to £1,420 from a Drumaness farmer, fat cows were also a flying trade eg Moira farmer: 704k at £1,080. Lurgan farmer: 824k at £1,080. Castlewellan farmer: 648k at £950, 630k at £930. Edenagarry farmer: 668k at £900. Newry farmer: 682k at £890. Holstein cows: Kilkeel farmer: 794k at £985, 710k at £875. Moira farmer: 698k at £760. Shinn farmer: 530k at £635.

HEIFERS

Clanmaghery farmer: 590k at £1,060, 550k at £1,050, 516k at £980. Ballymartin farmer: 540k at £980, 486k at £890. Warringstown farmer: 540k at £1,010. Aughrim farmer: 500k at £950. Newry farmer: 560k at £930, 490k at £905.

BULLOCKS

Castlewellan farmer: 618k at £1,215, 628k at £1,190. Ballyward farmer: 578k at £1,125, 568k at £1,090, 550k at £1,045, 540k at £1,020. Banbridge farmer: 574k at £1,100, 576k at £1,100, 560k at £1,095, 534k at £1,080, 504k at £1,070, 526k at £1,070, 542k at £1,040, 526k at £1,025, 520k at £1,020, 516k at £1,005, 456k at £980. Mayobridge farmer: 566k at £1,080, 576k at £1,060, 520k at £1,010. Castlewellan farmer: 570k at £1,000. Warringstown farmer: 600k at £1,075, 498k at £1,025, 554k at £1,000, 566k at £1,020.

All classes of sheep were a better trade on Tuesday evening.

Store lambs easily cleared up to £4.00 per kilo for light lots.

Heavy lambs sold to £83.50 for 26k from Poyntzpass.

A Ballygowan farmer sold 44 lambs weighing 26k at £82.50. Clough farmer: 26k at £81. Poyntzpass farmer: 24.3k at £80.50. Farmers from Annaclone, Clintnagooland, Banbridge and Rathfriland all obtained £80 per head. Kilkeel farmer: 15k at £60. Castlewellan farmer: 19.5k at £74.50. Ballynahinch farmer: 18k at £70.

FAT EWES

Banbridge farmer: £80, £78 and £75. Corgary farmer: £73. Ballyroney farmer: £73. Poyntzpass farmer: £72 and £70. Ballynahinch farmer: £72. Breeding rams to £160.