Suffolk/Cheviots sell to £185 at Armoy Mart

The annual show and sale of ewe lambs was held last Monday at Armoy Mart with a full yard of just over 4,000 on offer being sold, in record time, at record prices.

Suffolk/Cheviots sold to £185, mules to £160 and Wicklow Cheviots to £170.

SUFFOLK/CHEVIOTS: James Delargy, Cushendall, 10 at £185, 12 at £182, 12 at £170, 12 at £145, 12 at £142, 12 at £140, 12 at £136. Hugh Crawford, Glenarm, 12 at £174, 12 at £165, 12 at £160, 14 at £140, 14 at £138. James Mullan, Drumsurn, 12 at £170. J Delargy, Cushendall, 12 at £132, 12 at £136, 12 at £130. H Crawford, Glenarm, 14 at £138, 14 at £130.

MULES: Brendan and John Blaney, Cushendall, 12 at £160, 12 at £142, 12 at £140, 12 at £132, 12 at £130, 12 at £130, 12 at £124, 12 at £122, 12 at £120, 12 at £118, 12 at £118, 12 at £118, 12 at £116, 12 at £116, 12 at £112, 12 at £110. Joe and Archie Murphy, Cushendun, 12 at £155, 12 at £130, 10 at £134, 10 at £130, 10 at £130, 20 at £128, 10 at £134, 20 at £130, 10 at £122, 10 at £120, 10 at £116, 10 at £115, 10 at £108, 10 at £106, 10 at £106, 10 at £104. Brian Mullan and Son, Limavady, 12 at £124, 12 at £118, 12 at £114, 12 at £108, 12 at £102, 40 at £100. C McMullan, Loughguile, 11 at £105, 17 at £108, 27 at £100. Hugh McNeill, Cushendun, 12 at £130, 12 at £118, 12 at £112, 12 at £102, 60 at £100. L J McAlister, Loughguile, 11 at £115, 10 at £108, 10 at £102, 14 at £100. John McNeill, Cushendun, 12 at £118, 12 at £110, 24 at £108, 12 at £100. Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 10 at £116. P G and M Delargy, Cushendall, 12 at £108, 12 at £101, 14 at £100. David Woodburn, Ballymena, 10 at £115, 11 at £112, 11 at £108, 11 at £104. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 11 at £130, 11 at £108, 16 at £100. J J McAlister, Cushendun, 12 at £128.

Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, 12 at £124, 14 at £122, 14 at £105, 14 at £112, 12 at £104, 12 at £108, 14 at £101, 14 at £100. J and J McAlister, Cushendall, 10 at £108, 22 at £100. Pat Quinn, Cushendall, 10 at £118, 12 at £102, 11 at £108.

WICKLOW CHEVIOTS: James Mullan, Drumsurn, 12 at £170, 12 at £168. C Laverty, Loughguile, 12 at £160, 12 at £148, 12 at £125. James Mullan, Drumsurn, 12 at £154, 12 at £122.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister.