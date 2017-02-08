Super entry of calves at Kilrea, Limousins selling to £388

A super entry of 270 calves on Thursday 2nd February at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: R Bredin, Londonderry, Lim £388, £230; R Armstrong, Kilrea, AA £378; Moneymore farmer, Lim £362; R J and A D Davis, Magherafelt, Lim £360; J McNeilly, Toomebridge, Lim £350; I Stewart, Ballymoney, Fkv £335, £298, £290, £280, £250; M Douglas, Dungiven, AA £310, £272, £225; I Anderson, Rasharkin, AA £300; A and S Hall, Macosquin, Lim £300, AA £280, Lim £220; G I Wallace,Upperlands, AA £292; Maghera Farmer, Fkv £248; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fkv £247, £235, £232; Ballymena farmer, Fri £242; Lakeview Farm, Ballyronan, Lim £242, £222, CH £220; J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Lim £232; J Thompson, Randalstown, Fr £230; J and B Allingham, Eglinton, AA £225; Magherafelt Farmer, Hol £220; A and R Crawford, Kilraughts, AA £220; A Meighen, Dungiven, BB £215; Magherafelt farmer, Hol £212; W K Shiels, Maghera, Fri £200.

Heifer calves: T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fkv £310, £235; R J and A D Davis, Magherafelt, AA £307; Draperstown farmer, BB £298; W Lyons, Ballymoney, AA £295, BB £280, Her £258; B Madden, Maghera, Sim £295; Magherafelt Farmer, Lim £275; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Lim £270; R Armstrong, Kilrea, AA £265; A Meighen, Dungiven, BB £265, AA £260, £254; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £258; A and S Hall, Macosquin, Lim/AA £250, AA £224; Randalstown farmer, Lim £240; Maghera farmer, Her £235; Lakeview Farm, Ballyronan, Lim £222.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £242.

Weanlings/suck calves: 50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry of around 500 on Monday 6th February met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. Lambs to £3.49 per kg and £81.50 per head. Ewes to £80.00. More required.

Lambs: R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £78.50 (349); W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 22.5k, £77.50 (344); A Cassidy, Coleraine, 22k, £75.50 (343), 24k, £81.50 (340); M Pollock, Coleraine, 21.5k, £73.80 (343); J Kerr, Macosquin, 21k, £71.50 (341); A Gordon, Portglenone, 23k, £78.10 (340); Portglenone farmer, 24k, £80 (333).

Fat ewes: 80 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Heavy lambs to £81.50. Ewes to £80. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 25 dairy stock on Tuesday 7th February met a good steady trade to a top of £1450 for a calved heifer.

W, L and D Campbell, Coleraine, calved heifer £1450; R Armstrong, Kilrea, calved heifers to £1400, £1350, £1330; S D Perry, Ahoghill, calved heifer £1390.

More dairy stock required. Good demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.