Super entry of calves at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 290 calves on Thursday 26th January at Kilrea Mart met with a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: P McCracken, Cookstown, BB £394, Ch £388; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fkv £365, £360, £312, £268, £252, £242; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fkv £354, £228, £206, £205, T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Lim £350, Ch £262; T Faith, Limavady, Lim £345; A and S Hall, Macosquin, AA £327, Lim £305, £268; T Smyth, Kilrea, Fkv £318, IM £262; C Walls, Ballyronan, Lim £308, £282, £250; W A Gillespie, Portglenone, Ch £295, Lim £272, Her £202; B Madden, Maghera, Sim £295; J McCollum, Ballykelly, BB £268; G Young, Ballymena, Fkv £268; Limavady farmer, AA £265, Lim £200; M Kelso, Portglenone, Her £260, Lim £210; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Sim £250, Lim £230, Sim £218; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Lim £250; A and R Crawford, Kilraughts, AA £242; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, BB £240; J McCrea, Donemana, Her £240, £235, £228; Stewartstown farmer, AA £222; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fkv £220, £218; Ballymena farmer, Fr £220; N Campbell, Kilrea, SH £210.

Heifer calves: C Walls, Ballyronan, Lim £375; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Lim £272; A and S Hall, Macosquin, Lim £295; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Lim £270, £250, £248; Lakeview Farm, Ballyronan, Daq £268, Lim £257; J Rainey, Ahoghill, BB £268; J Cole, Londonderry, Sim £265; Stewartstown farmer, Her £265, AA £242; T Faith, Limavady, AA £262; W A Gillespie, Portglenone, Lim £242, £227, Her £226; Ballymena farmer, AA £235; J McCrea, Donemana, Her £227, £222, £220.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £220.

Weanlings/suck calves: 70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry of around 500 on Monday 30th January met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. Lambs to £3.49 per kg and £82.00 per head. Ewes to £80.00. More required.

Lambs: T Smyth, Kilrea, 20k, £69.80 (349), 23k, £77 (335); Garvagh farmer, 22.5k, £77.50 (344); J Kerr, Macosquin, 21.5k, £73.60 (342); A Shiels, Kilrea, 23k, £78.50 (341); G Eaton, Cullybackey, 20k, £68 (340); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 21.5k, £73 (340); R Doherty, Dunloy, 22.5k, £75.40 (335); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23.5k, £78.20 (334); Ballymena farmer, 23.5k, £78 (332).

Fat ewes: 140 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Heavy lambs to £82.00. Ewes to £80.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 30 dairy stock on Tuesday 31st January met a good steady trade to a top of £1600 for a calved heifer.

J Moore, Portstewart, calved heifers to £1600, £1500; S P Taylor, Macosquin, second calver £1540, calved heifer £1430, second calver £1280, £1210; I Watson, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1440, £1200; R McConaghie, Ballymoney, calved heifer £1235.

More dairy stock required. Good demand.

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.