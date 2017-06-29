Super entry of cattle at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 290 calves on Thursday, June 22nd at Kilrea Mart met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Coleraine farmer, Charolais £505; A Livingstone, Ballymena, Charolais £362; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £358, Limousin £305, Aberdeen Angus £272; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £355; P McVey, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £352, £242; J T Reid, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £335, £318, £295, £282; C Walls, Ballyronan, Limousin £315; E Tosh, Castlerock, Limousin £312; J and J Armstrong, Kilrea, AA £315, Limousin £302, £250, Belgian Blue £295, Limousin £250; N Campbell, Kilrea, Limousin £302, £290; W J and S Dunlop, Ballymoney, Hereford £297; J H McClelland, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £290, £235; W Cochrane, Macosquin, Friesian £285; Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280; R J and A D Davis, Magherafelt, Hereford £275; J Devlin, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £275; R Turtle and Co, Ahoghill, Hereford £275; J Devlin, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £270; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £265, Belgian Blue £200; P and G O’Rawe, Clough, Hereford £262; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £248; E McIlmoyle, Rasharkin, Simmental £248; P Brown, Clough, Aberdeen Angus £236; Eglinton farmer, Limousin £222, Aberdeen Angus £220; N Scott, Crumlin, Shorthorn Beef £222, £208; Irwins Drumcroone, Blackhill, Simmental £220, £202.

Heifer calves: C Walls, Ballyronan, Limousin £385; P McVey, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £310; A Livingstone, Ballymena, Simmental £290; J T Reid, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus £288, £270, £262; T Smyth, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £285, Charolais £270; Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £282, Limousin £280, Aberdeen Angus £270; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £255; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £255, £250, Aberdeen Angus £202; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £255; W Cochrane, Macosquin, Holstein £250; J Devlin, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £250.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £285

Weanlings/suck calves: 90 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry of 430 on Monday, June 26th met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices.

Lambs to £4.26 per kg and £95.20 per head. Ewes to £84.50. More required.

Lambs: McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 21.5k, £91.50 (426); N Parke, Cookstown, 22k, £93 (423); J McNeill, Coleraine, 21.5k, £90.30 (420); J Adams, Coleraine, 22.5k, £94.20 (419); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 22.5k, £93.50 (416); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 19.5k, £81 (415); L McKinley, Portstewart, 20k, £83 (415); S Lees, Stewartstown, 21.5k, £89 (414); A McCartney, Cloughmills, 21k ,£87 (414); R Paul, Maghera, 21.5k, £89 (414); D Torrens, Garvagh, 22k, £91.10 (414); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22k, £90.80 (413);

Fat ewes: 50 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £84.50. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 70 dairy stock on Tuesday, June 27th met a good steady trade to a top of £2,110 for a calved heifer.

Michael Stewart-Moore, Ballycastle, batch of calved heifers and cows to £2,110, £2,020, £1,980, £1,920, £1,820, £1,800, £1,720, £1,710, £1,640, £1,580, £1,500, £1,450, £1,440, £1,430, £1,400, £1,370, £1,260, £1,230, £1,200; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved cow £1,500, £1,410; Irwin Bros, Portstewart, springing Ayr heifers to £1,380, £1,230, £1,200; A Craig, Toomebridge, calved heifer £1,350; T Brown, Crumlin, calved heifer £1,200.

A super entry of 200 stock on Wednesday, June 28th at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade.

Steers to £1,350, heifers to £1,360 and fat cows £1,070.

Fat cows: (40 on offer, flying trade - more required).

G Gregg, Glarryford, 510k Belgian Blue, £1,070 (210); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 560k Limousin, £990 (177); Kilrea farmer, 640k Charolais, £1,050 (164); R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, 600k Friesian, £950 (158); Maghera farmer, 620k Friesian, £965 (156); T Faith, Limavady, 550k Friesian, £820 (149); A McErlean, Portglenone, 720k, Shorthorn £1,070 (149); J R and S J A Pollock, Coleraine, 750k Aberdeen Angus, £1,050 (140); M Smyth, Macosquin, 600k Saler, £840 (140); E Houston, Ballymena, 740k Belgian Blue, £1,030 (139).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

S and E Garvin, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus cow with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,490, £1,300; Ballymoney farmer, Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf at foot £1,155.

Heifers: T McCallion, Portglenone, 330k Limousin, £825 (250), 340k, £810 (238), 310k, £690 (223), 300k, £650 (217); Kilrea farmer, 230k Charolais, £555 (241); Kilrea farmer, 290k Charolais, £695 (240), 330k, £675 (205); Dervock farmer, 340k Limousin, £785 (231); J Doherty, Garvagh, 210k Aberdeen Angus, £478 (228); J McCracken, Limavady, 600k Limousin, £1,360 (227), 480k Charolais, £1,060 (221), 600k, £1,325 (221), 540k, £1,175 (218), 500k, £1,070 (214), 460k, £975 (212), 540k, £1,140 (211), 500k, £1,050 (210), 550k, £1,142 (208), 540k, £1,110 (206); J Caskey, Kilrea, 480k Aberdeen Angus, £1,075 (224), 500k Charolais, £1,010 (202); P McCord, Randalstown, 500k Aberdeen Angus, £1,095 (219), 440k Limousin, £915 (208); A Minford, Crumlin, 530k Aberdeen Angus, £1,145 (216); J Stirling, Ballymoney, 330k Limousin, £690 (209); D McLaughlin, Ballymoney, 530k Limousin, £1,095 (207); R King, Greysteel, 360k Charolais, £745 (207); W Chesney, Portglenone, 470k Limousin, £965 (205), 440k, £880 (200); Limavady farmer, 350k Aberdeen Angus, £710 (203); A Marks, Portglenone, 290k Belgian Blue, £580 (200).

Steers: Dervock farmer, 290k Limousin, £792 (273); T McCallion, Portglenone, 310k Limousin, £840 (271), 350k, £912 (261), 350k, £870 (249), 340k, £832 (245); T Graham, Portglenone, 285k Parthenais, £745 (261); A McErlean, Portglenone, 340k Limousin, £845 (249), 390k, £945 (242), 390k Charolais, £905 (232), 400k Limousin, £915 (229), 410k Charolais, £928 (226), 360k Simmental, £795 (221), 420k, £905 (216), 370k, £795 (215), 440k Charolais, £942 (214), 350k Simmental, £725 (207); Kilrea farmer, 260k Charolais, £618 (238); R Shaw, Rasharkin, 370k Lim £845 (228), 365k BB £795 (218); P McCord, Randalstown, 510k Aberdeen Angus, £1,150 (226), 400k Limousin, £800 (200); M Maxwell, Upperlands, 620k Limousin, £1,350 (218); S and V Mairs, Macosquin, 460k Charolais, £978 (213); T and N Patterson, Glarryford, 540k Aberdeen Angus, £1,140 (211); A Minford, Crumlin, 585k Shorthorn, £1,220 (209); R King, Greysteel, 440k Charolais, £907 (206); J Lynd, Aghadowey, 380k Shorthorn, £780 (205).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade witt more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.