Super entry of quality cattle at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A super entry of quality cattle at the Belgian Blue and Blonde suckler calf show and sale on Monday 16th October at Swatragh Mart all of which sold briskly with some outstanding prices.

More quality stock is required to meet demand.

Heifers: Maghera producer 284kg, £990; 300kg, £900; 312kg, £960; 386kg, £910; 436kg, £980; 470kg, £1,200; 418kg, £995; Limavady producer 262kg, £810; Swatragh producer 274kg, £665; 244kg, £690; 244kg, £600; Portglenone producer 320kg, £700; 348kg, £665; Swatragh producer 262kg, £495; Maghera producer 416kg, £790; 436kg, £785; Maghera producer 388kg, £600; 294kg, £540; 276kg, £540; Swatragh producer 438kg, £905; 436kg, £955; Garvagh producer 442kg, £895; 500kg, £1,005; 544kg, £970; 434kg, £845; 528kg, £970; 490kg, £910; 466kg, £920; Maghera producer 576kg, £870; 514kg, £730; 524kg, £770; 554kg, £940.

Bullocks: Limavady producer 312kg, £1,000; Swatrtagh producer 218kg, £505; 252kg, £570; 270kg, £620; 236kg, £500; 236kg, £595; Bellaghy producer 424kg, £685; 530kg, £860; 416kg, £830; Portglenone producer 376kg, £885; 328kg, £660; Swatragh producer 332kg, £510; 296kg, £715; 242kg, £260; Maghera producer 256kg, £555; 390kg, £600; 224kg, £550; 378kg, £550; 208kg, £520; Maghera producer 346kg, £765; 284kg, £700; 288kg, £675; 310kg, £740; 264kg, £620; Upperlands producer 330kg, £855; Swatragh producer 392kg, £550; 400kg, £800.

Sheep: Slightly over 700 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 14th October 2017, witnessing a slower trade.

Over 100 fat ewes were highly sought after with a top price of £89 being paid.

600 lambs were presented and with trade slower than the previous week with many lots passing £74 with a top price of £80 being paid.

More fat lambs required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Limavady producer 2 lambs 25kg at £80.00 = 325p; Coleraine producer 4 lambs 26kg at £78.50 = 302p; Magherafelt producer 1 lamb 25kg at £78.00 = 312p; Kilrea producer 5 lambs 24.2kg at £76.00 = 314p; Moneymore producer 1 lamb 26kg at £73.00 = 281p.

Middleweight lambs: Swatragh producer 6 lambs 22kg at £69.00 = 314p; Cookstown producer 3 lambs 22.3kg at £69.00 = 309p; Kilrea producer 10 lambs 21.8kg at £68.00 = 312p; Dungiven producer 1 lamb 21kg at £66.80 = 318p; Coleraine producer 7 lambs 21.1kg at £63.50 = 301p.

Store lambs: Maghera producer 1 lamb 16kg at £66.00 = 413p; Moneymore producer 6 lambs 17kg at £57.50 = 338p; Coleraine producer 8 lambs 15.1kg at £55.50 = 368p; Draperstown producer 12 lambs 15kg at £52.80 = 352p; Dungiven producer 10 lambs 15kg at £50.00 = 333p.

Sample ewes prices: Drapertsown producer 8 ewes at £89.00; Dungiven producer 2 ewes at £86.00; Maghera producer 3 ewes at £80.00.